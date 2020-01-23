NELSONVILLE — Higher education students without support networks, especially from impoverished homes, often get the short end of the stick.
Hocking College President Betty Young wants that to no longer be the case for the most at-risk students attending her institution. A property purchased by the university on Jackson Street will soon be a new home for an 8-week program Young has designed and spearheaded.
The program came out of interactions Young had with two young women attending Hocking College. The first had autism, and had difficulties accustoming herself to dorm life.
“She had some difficulties living with her roommate, and it was just about learning to live in a community environment that challenged her as an autistic student,” Young said. “We didn’t really have anything to offer her to help her through that.”
She did graduate, Young said, but not having other options to offer her was difficult.
“A dorm, you put 18-, 19-year-old kids in a dorm together, you’ve gotta learn how to live in a community,” Young said. “Yeah, you have your own room or a room you share with one other person, but it’s a community.”
The second came from a foster-home background, Young said, and her nearest relative lived in a van. She had issues living in the dorms as well, and was brought before the institution’s judicial board a few times. During the last such hearing, at which Young was present, she was told that it may not be possible for her to continue living in the dorms due to the continued issues.
“I looked at her file, and what I found out was that her mother is in prison, and her father lives in a van,” Young said.
The girl implored the board to supply a role model, or give her ways to learn how to be a better dorm resident.
“If I send this student away, where does she go? The street — prostitution, drugs, human trafficking?” Young questioned. “But this is what blew me away. This student said to the judiciary board, ‘how am I supposed to act, and how was I supposed to know that? Who’s my role model?’ It broke my heart.”
Young noted that brain development continues far past what is discussed in the early childhood development classes students at Hocking College attend, but actually doesn’t end until an individuals mid-20’s. As such, Young reasoned, why are we expecting individuals still developing the rational part of their brain to be good at being rational?
It was enough to get the wheels in Young’s head spinning. What further steps could the college take to help students like these in completing their education?
What if there was a program that could teach students how to model their behavior in healthy, dorm-life conducive ways, she mused, what if there was a second option for students that were no longer accepted in the dorms of Hocking College?
It is going to be called the Opportunity House, Young said, but renovations are still ongoing, with hopes to be done this semester in time to help any troubled students. A house mother will be in charge of the program, and a curfew of 10 p.m. will be set for students entered in the program. Not only do the students need to be home by that time, they’ll also have to hand in their cell phones.
A singular TV will grace the common room (no watching TV in bed!), forcing students to either compromise on what they are going to watch, or interact on an inter-personal basis. Other requirements dictate specific study amounts, as well as require the students gather at least once a week for a group dinner made by the students. Young said she plans to attend when possible.
“Assuming the student is successful, they’ll have the opportunity to move back to the dorms,” Young said. “I’m very committed personally to the journeys of these students.”
She noted plans to give each student in the house a journal to write about their decision making processes on a daily basis.
“These are not bad kids, they just make not very good decisions,” she said. “There’s a big difference.”
