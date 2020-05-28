Residents of the city of Athens will see a new fee and a new waste container in July, Athens City Council decided during its Tuesday night special meeting.
A 5-gallon composting bucket with educational materials will arrive at households across the city if the account holder decides to not opt-out of the newly approved curbside composting program.
Currently, 150 households in the city participate for a cost of $20.65 each month. The hope is that with every household in the city entered initially into the program, the cost per account will be low enough to incentivize more households to continue with at least financially supporting the program, even if they themselves do not compost.
An opt-out program was determined to be the better option for the city as more residents may not choose to opt-out, instead of having to take an extra action to opt-in. The opt-out program was also determined to be more financially feasible and easier on residents, as it was estimated more residents would stay in the opt-out program.
Council members Arian Smedley, Peter Kotses and Jeffrey Risner all expressed concern about the economy and how adding a composting fee may affect residents’ already stressed wallets.
“I just don’t think the economics of the time is suitable to bring in a charge that a lot of people won’t be able to afford or certainly will be upset about if imposed upon them,” he said. “With the way the amendment is currently written, I can’t vote for it.”
Crowl noted that he was asked about the cost and possible subsidization of the program by the city. The composting portion of the contract costs $25,000 annually, and there are estimates that show the city may have to subsidize between $16-25,000 shortfall.
“AHRC provided a base cost of the composting program of $25,000,” Crowl stated. “That base cost was absorbed in all of the fees across the entire program of the city...that was calculated into the entire contract by the Code Enforcement Office, because that is what the AHRC wrote into their bid.”
Composting is estimated to cost each account
For council members, the move appeared to be a chance to balance concern for the environment, while also allowing impoverished city residents an option to not have the service and extra fee. Council members noted that for off-campus students in private houses, having an opt-out program could help increase participation rates. The same thought process was applied to wealthier residents who may not be aware of an opt-in program, but would be fine supporting the opt-out program financially.
Jan Hodson, president of the Athens East Side Association, wrote in a submitted comment that she believes an opt-in program would better engender the trust of residents to city council members.
Hammering out the details of the city’s waste and recycling contract has been a lengthy process, starting last year with a botched bidding process that led to a great deal of public outrage. The bidding process was revamped, and it soon became clear that the best option for the city to choose would be Athens Hocking Recycling Centers.
The AHRC also offered a bid for a curbside composting program, building off data collected by AHRC and Rural Action from a curbside composting pilot program. However, there was more to the discussion when it came to waste services in the city. Although there have been no increases in waste and recycling charges to residents over the past decade, despite the rising cost of collecting the city’s waste. A flush Garbage fund allowed for the city to subsidize the increase costs.
However, the nearly 50 percent increase to the contract cost and the faltering economy means that the city’s garbage fund is now low, and subsidizing these new costs would not be possible.
Waste rates have changed to reflect the higher cost of hauling, so that one container, which originally cost an account holder $6.50 for one garbage can and $3.50 for recycling, would rise to a total of $14.50. Extra bags would cost more as well — no longer will it cost $1.50 per extra bag, but instead $5 each extra bag. Extra cans amounts to a higher charge per garbage container, a deliberate effort to try and lower the amount of garbage headed into the landfill.
The extra cost will not amount to an overage in the garbage fund, Crowl told the rest of Council, as previous iterations of this ordinance had intended. Many council members expressed worry of placing an extra cost on residents hit hard by effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
Part of that worry also translated into a concern of placing composting charges on residents. Crowl noted that the city has expressed values and priorities of combatting climate change, and declaring that an emergency. Tuesday night’s discussion largely centered around whether to have an opt-out or opt-in composting program, with no council members arguing that composting is a worthwhile endevour to help the environment.
The new contract starts July 1.
