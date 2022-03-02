Athens County Commissioner’s pushed back a decision on the Outdoor Recreational Council of Appalachia’s request of $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Athens County.
Funds would be used to pay two years worth of wages for a finance director, sustainable recreation director and a programs director. The organization currently employs Jessie Powers as the executive director and her salary is paid through available funds. Funding for a communications director is also covered under the previously obtained $3.5 million.
Available funding is comprised of a $2 million budget award from the federal government — to be used for construction of the Baileys Trail System — and $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission — designed to bolster the regional outdoor recreation economy. However, administrative costs are not covered.
According to Powers, there aren’t many grants available to specifically cover staffing and capacity so requesting them from the county’s ARPA dollars is the easiest and fastest avenue.
Powers is in essence a one-woman show, covering duties that include oversight on the entire $3.5 million, media and marketing, promotions, event scheduling, and grant writing among others.
The proposal was brought before Athens County Commissioners for a second time during the Tuesday, March 1 meeting. While the commissioners voiced their support behind ORCA and their flagship project, Baileys Trail System, they remained hesitant to approve the funding.
One sticking point for Commissioner Charlie Adkins was, according to him, the lack of a laid out benchmarks to track whether the funds invested are making an impact.
“I’m not on board, at this point, to put this kind of money out without seeing something in six months,” said Adkins. “What do we got? Where is it at?”
Commissioners also took issue with ORCA’s proposed expansion into neighboring counties, thus making it appear that these funds could be used to benefit areas outside the county. The organization hopes to eventually include Washington, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Hocking and Meigs counties as members of ORCA in order to secure more large-scale investments.
ORCA would remain based in Athens County even as other counties join in the endeavor. Expansion to include other counties was a part of the organization’s plan from its creation, according to Powers.
Adkins stated that to him, it’s more important to have people coming into Athens County than to neighboring counties. Powers explained that the goal is to entice families to come down for longer-term vacations where they’d likely be traveling throughout southeast Ohio.
“When I go on vacation, I’m not worried about where the county line is,” she said. “They might go ride their bike one day and go hike in Hocking Hills the next.”
For Powers, it’s simply not possible to move forward as an organization with the limited capacity they have, not even just on an efficiency level but as their outward appearance to possible donors.
“That government agency funder is going to look at our capacity and decide that we don’t have appropriate capacity to mange millions of dollars of infrastructure,” Powers said.
City of Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, who also serves as an ORCA Board member, sang praises for the economic benefits that the Baileys Trail System and ORCA will have for the region while explaining that the full impact won’t likely be known for anywhere from five to seven years.
“You look at a lot of the improvements in the Village of Chauncey to improve future opportunity but you also see people purchasing properties in Chauncey. That’s a positive thing,” said Patterson. “We’re seeing things changing in Nelsonville, where there’s more outdoor outfitters and more outdoor rec. Businesses are popping up.”
I would hope that the county commissioners recognize that this would truly be an investment in economic development and outdoor opportunities for people coming out of COVID.”
Commissioners concluded the meeting by pushing the decision out two to three more weeks. The request was first brought to commissioners on Feb. 8 where they stated they would have a decision made by March 1.
Patterson weighed in saying that by receiving these funds, both expansion and opportunities for funding could be accelerated for ORCA.
Powers says the situation is “critical” and has been for some time. The prolonged decision sets back ORCA’s timeline and limits their ability to reach out for further funding and collaboration.
“We really want to have a picture of what our capacity as an organization will be moving forward as we advance the ARC grant,” said Powers. “We were hoping that we would have this decision on March 1 and be really able to engage with other stakeholders in the region confidently about what our capacity will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.