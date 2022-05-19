The Athens County Board of Commissioners was asked to consider giving the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) up to $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fund two staffing positions and to help build Baileys Trail System.
Jessie Powers, ORCA executive director, came to the board with a revised request for support during its Tuesday meeting.
ORCA has two funding priorities jobs and trail construction. The organization already has $3.6 million in state and other grants.
Powers hopes to get $234,040 to fund the salaries of a maintenance director and program director for two years.
The positions would allow ORCA to pursue more funding opportunities to eventually reduce dues to paid by counties and other governmental entities, Powers said. In time, the organization would like to cover its own operations costs.
The other funding priority would help pave 37 miles for the Baileys Trail System. According to Powers, bids for paving 28 miles of the trail were to be opened Wednesday.
Athens County is vulnerable economically because it heavily relies on Ohio University, she said.
“The state has identified economic opportunity for the county in outdoor recreation,” Powers said. “Enrollment at OU is declining. ... When looking at real economic trends, recreation is a good plan for a rural economy.”
Powers told the board, that the funding for priority two is flexible and can be done at any amount, any time in the future.
ORCA was formed in 2019 with Athens County as one of its founding members. Powers said Baileys Trail has increased traffic in Chauncey, where one of the trailheads is. She noted that they have seen remediation of brown fields, new events hosted on the trail and other activities that show the attraction of the trail to residents and tourists alike.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins questioned Powers about the funding.
Commission President Lenny Eliason noted that if the county paid for the full cost of the trail construction and the salaries, it could pay $6 million.
”That’s our job too to find funding for that,” Powers said of funds for the trail construction and salaries.
Adkins noted that the county needs to prioritize its ARPA-fund spending.
“You’ve got projects you want funded and that I want to do,” Adkins said. “When we get down to spending, we have to prioritize our projects.”
The county will rank its proposed ARPA projects and look at how much it will spend on its top priorities before giving ORCA funding, Eliason said.
Commission Vice President Chris Chmiel said the trail system is important and suggested the county give $1 million to ORCA with $234,040 designated for staff and the rest for trail building.
The trail system puts Athens County is a position to have one of the top outdoor recreation system in the state, Powers said.
“Once we have a trail system, we will attract infrastructure and businesses and employees who want to live and work at the same place.”
Adkins noted that he does not want to have progress that pushes the county’s poorer residents out of area due to rising costs.
Powers noted how Chauncey recently approved its zoning plans and is taking steps to protect its citizens. She suggested it would help protect the county’s citizens.
