Athens City Council split 5-2, voting against adding an ordinance amendment seeking economic impact data from the Outdoor Recreation Council during the April 17 regular meeting.
The ordinance authorizes the city to pay its $90,000 membership fee.
Council read the ordinance for the second time during the meeting, held in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
Introduced by 1st Ward Representative Solveig Spjelndes, the amendment would have required ORCA to set up trail-use counters and report two other economic impact metrics of its choosing to the council in 2024.
Spjelndes and Alan Swank, 4th Ward representative, voted in favor of the amendment. Those voting against included Jeff Risner, 2nd Ward representative; Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward representative; and Micah McCarey, Ben Ziff and Sarah Grace, all at-large representatives.
Council and members of the public discussed the proposed amendment for over 40 minutes.
Spjeldnes said she is very much in favor of continuing to pay the city's membership dues.
"The question to me is how we move forward with this at this point," she said.
After talking with Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner-Hudson and ORCA Executive Director Jessie Powers, Spjeldnes said the organization has met its goals. But the organization must start planning for the future.
"As you transition into nearing completion or getting closer to completion, it's important to start looking at the metrics that can measure economic development and the real impact on the economy of our communities. And that's ultimately a real goal," Spjelndes said.
Swank noted that the study done by Ohio University's Voinovich Center was done during the pandemic, so the data may need to be more accurate.
"When talking with citizens of Athens about the Baileys, the overwhelming majority of people think it's a great program, a great project, a great future, but they want to know where our money's going and what are we getting for it," he said. "The study, which I've now read twice from cover to cover, was done during an unusual period, 2020 to 2021, and we've had nothing since. ... If we were to go another year or two or three, we're relying on data from what I'll consider an outlier period in time."
Swank said council should pass the amendment during the meeting. That would allow ORCA to determine the other two metrics needed for the reporting.
"I think the intent is to leave it up to your organization because you're out there, as you said every day, to determine what those are," he said. "I very much would like to see this accountability thing put into effect now so you can continue doing the good job you've been doing and bringing people to Athens County. I think accountability is important today and not taking this another year or two or three down the road."
Risner noted that the argument that the city has to be vigilant with taxpayers' money isn't valid, as the city's transient guest tax will pay the fee.
"It's not coming out of my pocket. It's not coming out of yours. It's coming out of guests that come here," he said.
Grace agreed with the need for reporting but asked Powers whether doing so would be a challenge.
"I also know that sometimes when those of us in the role of making the rules, so to speak, may not have a full understanding or grasp of the cost associated with compliance with those rules," Grace said.
Mayor Steve Patterson, president of the ORCA board of directors, noted that finding economic impact metrics based solely on restaurant receipts or transient tax revenue would take much work. Other events, such as music festivals, Ohio University activities, etc., also occur while Baileys is open. The taxes don't indicate whether they increased because of the trail system activity or other events within the county.
Powers noted that there is no clear, easy way to collect data. The system is not one long trail connecting multiple communities (like the HockHocking Adena Bikeway). Instead, it is loops stacked on each other and has several entrances.
"That way, you stay in the City of Athens. You go home for the night, take a shower, and you come back again tomorrow and ride all new trails," she said.
Most trail counters require staff to go out and collect the data at each counter.
"Until we have a larger staff capacity, using trail counters to get actual visitation data is going to remain a challenge. It's going to take somebody that much time to go ride those trails every day to collect data on a regular basis," she said.
There is also an investment cost, but the biggest challenge is the long-term maintenance operations of the counters, Powers said.
"We don't shy away from the opportunity to collect and provide metrics about impact and visitation," Powers said. "... But in the short term, foreseeable future, we don't have that opportunity at our fingertips. But we'll absolutely continue to be pushing toward that."
She said that Baileys is ORCA's pilot project to advance a regional strategy of utilizing outdoor recreation assets for long-term economic growth and diversification.
"We have an opportunity to unify counties — not just one city, not just one county — around a whole strategy and build relationships at the state and grow our economy to where we have a long-term strategy and relationship with the state so we can continue to see those investments," Powers said.
Spjelndes emphasized her support of Baileys and ORCA.
"I think the citizens of Athens are going to be more interested in (the economic impact) as we move forward and there are more trails being built," she said. "By starting this process, you can have information that will help guide you in making future decisions about where to build up and what amenities to have, et cetera."
ORCA gauges its success in securing investments in things that the region didn't have when the organization was created, Powers said.
"We're securing the investments not just for the trails themselves, but for the things like the 5,000-square-foot commercial facility that is going provide us that long-term growth and expansion and those revenue streams to operate that facility, create that market access for folks in this community," Powers said. "There is no turnkey commercial facility in Chauncey right now, so if we have that, we're removing a barrier."
Former at-large representative Pete Kotses noted that ORCA is more than the Baileys Trail System. What it is doing has yet to be done before, he said.
"When you look at mountain biking, specifically at outdoor recreation, there's nothing like this that exists in Ohio," Kotses said.
ORCA's impact is more than just the Baileys Trail System. The Village of Chauncey is working to secure $9 million to improve its wastewater treatment plant.
"We're downstream from Chauncey," he said of Athens. "So I would say that would be a win for Athens if they're able to improve that system. These are the kind of things that we need to think about as we see something like this that can really make a lot of change, not only on the ground of the trails but throughout the whole region."
Athens resident Rob Delach reiterated his statement from a previous council meeting that getting an economic study or economic-impact metrics will be difficult.
"Studies to get at the actual impacts of projects like this, a hundred thousand dollars is not out of line," he said. "Even the cell phone data alone, as you heard a quote was $17,000 to $25,000. You have to have somebody take that data and make some sense of it. That takes somebody with a lot of hours to do. It's a lot of money to ask right now for ORCA to develop these metrics. You're paying $90,000. It's not that much money. "
While he noted that having data is important, Delach said it is unnecessary. He believed the system's original development timeline was that an economic study would be done in seven years.
"I'd like to encourage you not to put these requirements in here yet and consider this later down the line, possibly," he said. "Maybe look at year seven as a hard line, talk to ORCA and figure out if that still makes sense."
Patterson noted that the council should treat ORCA the same as the Athens County Economic Development Council and the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Each agency's executive directors report to the council and talk about successes, growth and return on investment.
