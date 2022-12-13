NELSONVILLE — Thanks to the dedication and generosity of a charitable organization, a Nelsonville widow now owns the home she shares with her two children free and clear.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the home of Lezlee Armes to celebrate the fact that her mortgage had been paid off in full by the group, Tunnel to Towers.
Tunnel to Towers is a tax-empt 501 non-profit that was founded in honor of a courageous New York Fire Department firefighter, Stephen Siller, who died on September, 11, 2001 during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
The ongoing mission of Tunnel to Towers is to come to the aid of the families of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. In addition, TTT also organizes and executes a series of national 5K runs and walks to raise funds for the families of departed first responders and Gold Star families.
The first official Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place in New York City in 2002. This event retraced the late Sillers final steps — from the foot of the then Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.
Lezlee’s husband, Jeffrey Eugene Armes, passed on May 2, 2021 as the result of a medical emergency he suffered while he was on the job fighting a house fire in Nelsonville.
A 2001 graduate of Logan High School, Armes was a fireman with the Nelsonville Fire Department, and was also a longtime volunteer for the Starr Township, Hocking County Fire Department.
However, what makes Armes death even more tragic is the fact that, just two days prior to his passing, he and his wife had just signed the papers on their new dream home.
At the time, Lezlee recalled, “At first I totally freaked out because, not only had I just lost the man I loved and the father of our two children — but, I also had no idea how I was going to be able to afford the house payments on just one income.”
Then, the Fire Chief, Harry Barber, suggested that Lezlee apply for assistance with Tunnel to Towers. While she had never really heard of this organization before, she soon found out that they primarily paid off mortgages for the families of fallen first responders, like her late husband.
She explained, “So, I just filled out the application, and gave them all my financial information. And, in a week I heard back and found out they could help my family.”
A year and a half later, Lezlee, her daughter, Teylar, and son, Ayden, were joined by Mark Phillips, Debbie Derrito and Bernice Payne, from Tunnel to Towers to take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Armes Family’s new home.
Medina native, Phillips, is the event manager, for Tunnel to Towers walks and runs. He noted, “I always enjoy coming to Ohio to dedicate a home. Because, Ohio was one of the first states to step up and start doing fundraising after 9/11.”
When he’s not working on runs and walks, Phillips travels around the country taking part in home dedication ceremonies, like the one for the Armes Family. He added, “Last year, Tunnel to Towers dedicated 200 homes to the families of first responders and Gold Star families. But, next year we hope to bring that total up to 400.”
In the near future, Phillips will be traveling to dedicate a series of homes in Land ‘O Lakes, FLA.
What makes Tunnel to Towers different from other charitable organizations?
Derrito explained, “When most people make a donation to a charity they’ve seen on television, they send them money. But, they never get to actually meet the people they’re helping.”
She went onto say, “With Tunnel to Towers, we actually go out and meet those people and their kids and get to know the family. We also get to be a part of their home’s dedication.”
Lezlee added, “I don’t know what my family would have done without Tunnel to Towers. They really helped make it possible for us to stay in the home my husband and I picked out together.”
As a result of her involvement with TTT, Lezlee has started volunteering to organize local fundraising runs. Her second run is scheduled to happen in April of 2023.
Overall, this event left Lezlee dealing with some very mixed emotions. She explained, “Today I feeling a mixture of gratitude and grief. I’m so happy our family has a home. But, I would be so much happier if my husband was still here to share this day with us.”
For more information on Tunnel to Towers visit, https://t2t.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.