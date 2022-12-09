This past week, several governmental entities approved letters of support and authorizations that will aid in the application process for Appalachian Community Grant Program funds.
Ohio plans to give a total of $500 million in American Rescue Plan funds to communities within Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region. The application period for the first round, which will total $50 million, ended Friday.
The awards are expected to be announced in early 2023, according to the Governor’s Office of Appalachia.
While nonprofits can apply for the grants, units of government — city councils, board fo commissioners, village councils, etc. — must authorize the proposals, so they can “ensure that the proposals are in alignment with what (they) would like to see for Athens County,” Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia executive director Jessie Powers told the Athens County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday.
The state can remove parts of application proposals that either don’t meet the grant criteria or don’t score high enough, she said.
Commissioners approved letters of support for Hocking College and Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, both of which are also applying for funds. Information on their applications was unavailable as of press time.
Below are three projects that plan to apply for first-round funds. They were discussed at governmental meetings held earlier this week.
ORCA
Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia is the lead applicant for a grant that will support the Bailey Trail System and other tourism efforts tied to the region’s arts and history.
Powers presented the proposal to the commissioners, who approved and signed a resolution supporting the application.
While she did not want to specify how much money the application sought, she estimated that the total was approximately $15 million.
Application partners include Athens County Emergency Management Agency, Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stuart’s Opera House, Southeast Ohio History Center, Ohio Museum Complex, OhioHealth and the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society.
The application is for “Southeast Ohio nature, heritage and art, sustainable tourism and for the development needed to transform the Appalachian Ohio economy,” Powers said.
The application includes a component that hopes to provide training and equipment for first-responders so they can handle to emergencies on the Bailey Trail System.
Powers noted that some parts of the applications have been in the planning stages for years, but needed to be tied together quickly for the grant application.
“A 30-day turnaround is difficult,” she said of the state’s application window. “Even for a top firm in a major city.”
Housing
Nelsonville City Council adopted measures Tuesday supporting efforts by the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program to apply for funding that will help build low-income housing using robots.
Council approved having the city enter into the subgrant contract with the nonprofit, which is based in Nelsonville.
City council also approved a resolution endorsing the application. According to the resolution, the nonprofit will be the lead applicant for funding for a development grant. Other entities on the application include Glouster Revitalization Organization, Dirty Girls Coffee, Ohio University Russ College of Engineering, the City of Nelsonville, Capstone Property Management and Social Enterprise Ecosystem.
The application seeks funds to create 3D-printed homes to alleviate the “housing shortage within our region, which is expected to increase when Intel opens its chip factory in Licking County,” the resolution said.
According to previous news reports, Intel officials have said the proposed factory will employ about 3,000 people. About 7,000 will be needed for the construction.
The resolution says the proposed project will impact six communities in five counties and will be aimed at SAOP’s clients.
Through its initiative, New Leaf Justice Enterprises, the organization addresses the needs of victims of substance abuse, incarceration and trauma through workforce development programs. Those programs include housing for up to two years, employment and support services.
“Thousands of employees will require housing and will look at Southeastern Ohio for picturesque views of the countryside, decreasing the housing availability for low-income families,” the resolution says.
Under the proposal as described in the resolution, a company will move its equipment into the region to provide 3D-printed homes and “create workforce development and training opportunities for SAOP clients interested in developing new skills and learning technology.”
SAOP previously applied for funding through other grant programs to build 3D-printed homes in Athens County.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for SAOP for the application during its meeting Tuesday.
Athens
During a special meeting on Wednesday, City Council authorized Athens to be the lead applicant and fiscal agent for grant funds for a regional initiative that would fund several remote/co-working spaces. The Athens site would be in the old armory building.
The initiative is a partnership between Athens, Coshocton, Logan, Glouster and Somerset, as well as the Athens County Economic Development Council.
Mayor Steve Patterson said he started working on the application with other entities as soon as the governor announced that the funds would be available.
“A lot of work was put into a passport membership,” he said. “If successful, a person with a passport membership, who is based in Athens, would be able to work at the Coshocton site or one of the two proposed sites in Logan.”
The exact economic impact of the project is difficult to determine, but Patterson predicted that it would be “substantial.” He said visitors who may be in Athens County for outdoor recreation could extend their stay because remote-working space is available.
“I could see it being beneficial for Ohio University undergraduate and graduate students who want to study in a different environment,” he said. “Who knows, maybe some young entrepreneurs out there, working at their kitchen table, would want to take their business to a more attractive space.”
