With a list of winners representing a cross section of the community and with a key change of how the honorees have been announced, organizers of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce look to have a successful awards dinner next Thursday.
Six local businesses and individuals will be honored at the annual awards dinner and meeting to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Ohio University Inn.
The event will incorporate elements of the Chamber’s annual meeting, while centering the night on celebrating the award winners that have positively impacted the Athens community. The Annual Awards and Dinner Meeting is open to the public, and associates of award winners are invited to register to attend and show their support.
Tickets are on sale now. The deadline to purchase the tickets for the event is noon Friday. More information can be found at www.athenschamber.com/annual-awards-and-dinner-meeting.
The event will include a networking and cocktail hour, photo opportunities and a step-and-repeat, a three-course meal provided by the OU Inn, the conference of annual awards, and chamber members will have the opportunity to vote in new board members.
In a change from years past, the chamber announced the award winners before the event in order to better include the Athens community in the celebration of their achievements. This focus on telling stories about the award-winning members to the community at large is in line with the new emphasis that chamber President Kristin Miller has placed on Chamber members this year, dubbing 2023 the “Year of Our Members.”
With an established history for the event, organizers are taking the dinner to new heights and have added an award this year.
“This is the 36th year since we’ve been hosting the annual dinner, and our longest-running award, the Distinguished Service Award, was first presented in 1986. Since then, the chamber has added an additional six awards in order to better recognize our hardworking members, including our newest award created this year, the Best New Business Award,” said Kristin Slemmer, marketing and PR specialist for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
As for how the nominees are selected and winners determined, Slemmer explained that every year, the chamber seeks nominations from the community.
“After a month-long nomination period, the Chamber Board then convenes to review the nominations and vote on the winners of each category,” Slemmer said. “While each award has its own criteria, overall, the board looks to recognize chamber members who have made concerted efforts to be a part of the Athens community.”
The chamber receives many nominations for each category, and some businesses receive several nominations, Slemmer said.
“The volume and quality of nominations always makes the selection process difficult, as we feel that all of our nominated members are worthy of recognition and celebration for their contributions to our community,” Slemmer said.
As for the actual dinner, Miller feels the effort put into pulling off the event is well-worth the work.
“I am looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our award winners and continuing to share their stories with our community throughout the year. Attendees at the event can expect to enjoy a delicious dinner, networking with community members, meeting our new membership coordinator, and learning more about the chamber’s accomplishments in 2022,” Miller said.
