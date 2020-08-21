A serendipitous merging of paths has resulted in the creation of a non-profit cafe for veterans in Athens, which the management of hopes to open this September.
The cafe came together as a collaborative idea formed by four individuals.
For Joel Laufman, local entrepreneur and Vietnam veteran, the idea started when he visited a cafe in Lancaster, Ohio, which provided the standard coffee and baked goods, but also offered programs for individuals with disabilities.
“We’re doing artwork, right there in this cafe, and they were selling coffee and baked goods,” he said. “So I said to Patty, ‘why don’t you put something like this into Passion Works?’ ... And she knew that this is something that chef Thom, through their interactions at the university, had wanted to do for years.”
Laufman owns the building at 30 East State Street, which also houses Passion Works Studio, founded by Patty Mitchell. When Thomas Stevenson, an assistant professor of Human and Consumer Services at Ohio University, teaching students about food production, restaurant operations, foodways and food with a mission, was introduced to the potential project, they knew there was a real potential for the business to get its legs.
Stevenson’s official role is to kickstart the food operations at Ornery Vets, utilizing his years of experience. He also brought in one of his students, a veteran of the Marine Corps, to help manage the business and if all goes well, eventually inherit control of the cafe.
Laufman noted that his main focus for the business is to help create a sober, socially-minded space for individuals with post traumatic stress disorder to connect, recharge and be treated as normal individuals. This opens a broad slice of society, including returned combat veterans, doctors, nurses, first responders, law enforcement, and many more occupations. He noted that PTSD could also present itself in sexual assault victims, individuals who experienced childhood trauma and other less-spoken-of issues.
He hopes to make the issues less of a barrier by opening a space for individuals to speak about their experiences, challenges and victories. To that end, he even tattooed “PTSD” on the top of his wrist to help start more conversations about mental health issues.
“You cannot improve unless you talk about it. That’s my belief,” he said.
For Stevenson, his guiding goal is to create healthy food options for underserved communities — those with developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, veterans who have not been given sufficient resources for learning about nutrition, and more.
“If you make a place that’s universally designed, that’s good for all people, then it’s good for people with disabilities, “ he said. “So if you make a product that’s healthy, it’s not just good for people with disabilities, it’s good for the community. My hope is to really embrace this opportunity to create a healthy space, not just with the food, but also we were talking about doing yoga, and having those types of sessions at night, because we want to focus on the whole person.”
The cafe will serve smoothies made of locally sourced produce and ingredients, alongside food from other local businesses that can be displayed and purchased without needing a restaurant kitchen hood, which Ornery Vets will not have.
The goal of evening programming is to help form partnerships with local groups and experts to bring events into the space, offering a sober alternative to the many other Athens nightlife options.
The nonprofit board, made up of Laufman, Stevenson and Mitchell, will be managing the location until it gets a firm foundation. Laufman has provided the initial funding for the operation, and will be paid back, but following that, “not a cent” will make it into their pockets.
As for the opening date?
“Some day,” Laufman said. “We’d like to be open the first week of September, but I don’t know if the counters will be here by then.”
