Ja'Lynn Layton, 20 of Logan, passed after a fatal one-vehicle crash on State Route 78 north of Murray City on July 31 at approximately 12:49 p.m.
The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about a crash involving a 2004 Nissan Altima. Layton was traveling southbound on SR 78 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off of the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.
Medflight was called to transport her from the scene where she passed from her injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by The Glouster Fire Departmet, Murray City Fired Deparment, ODOT, Athens County EMS, and Medflight.
The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to always wear your seat belt.
