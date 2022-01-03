The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported ten deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics. This is a slight decrease from reporting last year where 14 deaths occurred.
Of those fatalities, four were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.
The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.
Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts; including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2022_PIO.pdf.
