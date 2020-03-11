COLUMBUS – In light of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state, Ohio State University has announced that they will be suspending all in-person classes until at least March 30. Classes will continue via virtual instruction.
OSU President Michael V. Drake announced the suspension of face to face instruction on Monday night via email. In the email he stated that all lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other classroom settings will be taking place in virtual sessions due to the coronavirus.
"I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures," Drake said in the email. "The safety of our campus community is always our top priority."
Though in person classes are suspended, OSU is still allowing students back on campus. For these students the university encourages "appropriate social distancing" as well as preventative hygiene measures, such as washing hands and covering coughs.
The university has also suspended all university-sponsored international travel until at least April 20. Previously the university had canceled travel to countries under travel restrictions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The three cases of coronavirus in Ohio are all located in Cuyahoga County. So far no one near OSU has tested positive. OSU views the suspension as a preventative measure.
"We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university," Drake's email said.
OSU is currently on spring break, this gives faculty the week to figure out how to continue their courses virtually.
OSU is the latest educational institution to cancel in-person classes post spring break. Others include Harvard University, Princeton University, Columbia University, Rice University, Stanford University, University of Washington and many others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.