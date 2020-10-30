A plan was accepted by the Ohio University Board of Trustees during a Special Board Meeting held Thursday, Oct. 2020, that invites the entire student body to return for in-person classes come the Spring Semester, set to begin in January.
In-person classes were first cancelled during the Spring 2020 semester, and the university implemented a work-from-home policy for the majority of the staff, faculty and administrators in Athens and the regional campuses due to COVID-19.
This Spring Semester, the University’s administrators hope to return the majority of the student body to campus by implementing more stringent testing protocols and removing spring break from the middle of the semester.
Therefore, students will arrive on campus Tuesday, Jan. 19 (the day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and will be given three “mini-breaks” sprinkled through the semester — Tuesday, Feb. 9, Wednesday, March 3, and Thursday, April 1.
The last day of classes is set for April 24, with final exams to be done by the end of that month.
Complicating the matter, students will also be given the opportunity to remain in remote classes. This will likely result in a mixture of in-person and remote classes. According to a letter published to the University Community on Thursday, Oct. 29, President Nellis noted that the university believes the majority of students will remain with their courses largely held virtually.
“In response to student feedback, we will increase the number of undergraduate courses taught synchronously to encourage peer engagement,” Nellis wrote. “Students may choose to take a full course load remotely; however, they should consult with their advisor to understand implications of that choice. For most graduate and professional students, we anticipate course formats in the spring will be similar to or the same as course formats this fall.”
Nellis continued by noting the course schedules and modalities will be posted by Nov. 6, 2020.
A limited number of students were allowed to return to Athens’ campus during the Fall 2020 semester — in the second phase of the semester plan, about 7,000 additional students were invited to return. Following the student influx, a surge in cases also appeared.
According to data presented at previous Board of Trustees meetings, enrollment numbers have fallen from record rates seen in 2016, falling from 26,683 total undergraduates attending OU in Spring 2019 to just 24,667 in Spring 2020. Enrollment estimates for the current semester presented to the Trustees cited about 14,400 undergraduate students — a drop of nearly 1,900 students from the previous fall. In 2018, the university boasted 17,100 undergraduates during the fall semester.
The university noted that an effort to reduce the density of individuals on campus will still be ongoing. Any employees who can work “effectively” remotely will be asked to do so, and students staying in the dorms will also face less density.
To help keep students in the dorms safe, students who already have an active spring housing contract will be contacted by the Office of Housing and Residence Life no later than Friday, Oct. 30, to issue instructions on how to confirm their return to campus, or how to inform the university that the student will remain at the permanent residence of their parent or legal guardian.
Nellis’s letter to the community noted the majority of rooms in the spring will be double occupancy, with a select number of single rooms available upon request. Students previously assigned to triple or quad rooms will be reassigned, as triple rooms are currently assigned as double occupancy, and any students assigned in quads as groups of three will be reassigned. If an out-of-state student needs to arrive to campus early to complete a state-recommended 14-day quarantine, they will be contacted directly by Housing and Residence Life.
Dr. Ice noted that the university’s staff and the Athens City-County Health Department’s staff are collaborating to continue wide-net testing, which tests individuals around an individual or group that tests positive for COVID-19, and 4-5 times the amount of testing for asymptomatic individuals as has been conducted this semester.
While on campus, all students will be asked to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, and failure to appear for the testing will be counted as a violation of the housing contract. Additional information on testing protocols is still being developed. Dr. Ice noted that she would like to test off-campus students who may be in a hybrid schedule of both online and in-person classes on a bi-weekly basis.
Many have expressed concern that an increase to the college’s population could result in an overwhelming number of cases sent to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, the only hospital in Athens with just eight intensive care unit beds.
According to information provided to the Athens News, the Ohio Department of Health notified the local health department that viral strains detected in samples from the Athens Wastewater Treatment Plant have grown tenfold. The samples are used to indicate where virus hot spots may be occurring, and provide some insight into how many asymptomatic carriers may be in the area.
However, a slowdown has been occurring in the rate of new cases in the county. Students are to remain on campus through Nov. 20, before returning to their homes for the winter break.
