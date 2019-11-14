An Ohio University alumnus has announced plans to run for Congress and challenge Rep. Steve Stivers for the 15th District.
Joel Newby, a native of Pickaway County who now lives in the Columbus area, is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for the seat.
The other is Daniel Kilgore, a Columbus actor who previously volunteered for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
The 15th District includes 12 counties in Southern and Central Ohio, including nearly all of Athens County.
Newby graduated from OU in 2012, and returned to complete a master’s degree in political science in 2014. While in Athens he served as president of the Graduate Student Senate and served on the board for the Center for Student Legal Services.
The candidate later attended Capital University Law School and now works as an associate attorney in the Columbus area. While this is his first political campaign (outside of college), Newby previously volunteered for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and managed a school board race in Hilliard.
From Atlanta
to the Capitol?
Newby believes his background makes him uniquely positioned to represent the 15th District effectively. He described the district as having three “very distinct areas” — the densely-populated Franklin County; the rural central and western portions with their vast swaths of farmland; and the Appalachian section of Southeast Ohio, featuring Athens, Hocking, Morgan, Perry, Ross and Vinton counties.
Newby was raised in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it village of Atlanta, located halfway between Circleville and Washington Court House. He then, as mentioned, went to Athens for school and now lives and works in Columbus.
“I understand the people who live here far better than any (other) candidate can,” he told The Messenger.
Newby said the upcoming campaign will boil down to voters wanting someone who will adequately represent them, regardless of party or politics.
“The people that I talk about are sick of partisan politics. I offer coming from them,” he said. “I’m not coming from a place of Democrat, Republican, liberal or conservative. I’m coming from having lived around you.”
Newby’s website includes a number of detailed policy positions, from removing tariffs he argues are negatively affecting farmers to implementing a single-payer healthcare system to provide care to all Americans.
In an interview, the candidate highlighted energy, the environment and infrastructure as major areas of improvement for Southeast Ohio. He proposed ramping up solar panel production and building windmills throughout the district as a means to create jobs and protect the environment. He advocated for increased funding for mine remediation projects and said the government should guide more funding toward the “greatest minds” at Ohio University toward solving the region’s issues.
“I think we are missing out on a giant opportunity in that area,” he said of green energy.
The deadline for partisan candidates to file for the 2020 primary election is Dec. 18, 2019. That election will be March 17, 2020.
Newby, Kilgore and Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) all reside in Franklin County. A spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Elections office told The Messenger that no one has officially filed for the 15th District seat as of Wednesday.
