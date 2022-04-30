Athens City Council, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman and other university officials met, Tuesday afternoon, to find ways the city and OU can work together.
Council member Micah McCarey started the conversation with a story about an incoming OU student who was concerned about the recent racial incidents at the university.
McCarey then referenced a statement made by Council President, Chris Knisely, at the April 4 council meeting following the incidents on campus. Knisely stated that the OU community is part of the Athens community.
“I really appreciated the statement that Council President Knisely read about when these types of incidents happen, anywhere in the community, on campus or off campus, it impacts all of us.”
“I am also recognizing the work that’s happening on both sides,” McCarey, who also serves as the LGBT coordinator at Ohio University, said. “The city, now more than ever, (needs) to create an image of Ohio University and Athens that is to be conducive and working for everyone.”
“I think university communications and marketing has that pretty well supported on the university’s end,” McCarey continued. I have not had the perception that our city has had a very good PR operation or set of resources.”
“So are there opportunities to even take that example from President Knisely to say, these issues impact all of us, we’re working in concert to make this an inclusive community?,” McCarey asked.
“I agree, with Micha (McCarey), we have much to learn on improving,” Knisely said. “Just on our image and how we communicate things.”
“I think that brings up a point of ‘How we can work together better on a variety of different things?’ I think that was the reason I was most interested I was coming here,” Knisely said.
As an example, Knisely said the she is on the AdHoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee, which is basically sidewalks and pathways.
“We started talking about to what extent do we involve the university in that discussion?” Knisely said. “A lot of students live on the west side, which is my ward, and there are a lot of very bad sidewalks. So what kinds of ways can we work together on something like that?”
“Another issue that has came up recently is, (the) Ping (Center) has beautiful tennis courts and facilities and the community center does too,” council member Solveig Spjeldnes said. “But we don’t have enough money, perhaps, to do all the things we would love to do. Is there any way we can help each other out in terms of working on recreational opportunities for students and community members?
“I think there is a variety of things like that we could be working on,” Spjeldnes continued. “I like to be part of that kind of effort or talk about that.”
Sherman mentioned that the pool and iceskating rink are open to community members. “So it’s not that we don’t do it,” he said.
President Sherman said that he and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson do meet at least every other week and “talk about way we can cooperate.”
“Obviously, we are working with the city about the fire department on Stimson (Avenue),” Sherman said. “We can certainly make it more widely known that we working together on some projects.”
