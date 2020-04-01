As Ohio University has moved all Spring courses to online from brick-and-mortar classrooms, concern about how this may impact students’ grades has run rampant among the university community.
On Monday, the community finally received answers.
Robin Muhammad, Chair of Faculty Senate; Betty Sindelar, Chair of Educational Policies and Student Affairs Committee in Faculty Senate; Lydia Ramlo, Student Senate President; and Elizabeth Sayrs, Executive Vice President and Provost, wrote to the community in a public letter.
“We know that this semester may be disrupted for some of you due to circumstances beyond your control, and that grades this semester may not reflect your actual learning the way they normally would,” the campus leaders wrote. “We want to do all we can to equitably respond to the diverse impacts the pandemic is having on all of us as we adjust to new ways of teaching and learning during these extraordinary circumstances.”
The letter pointed out the extended date to withdraw from (drop) a full-semester class — moved from March 27 to April 24, 2020, the day before the last day of classes.
The group announced that additionally there will be an alternative grading system and adjustments to “key academic policies” for the Spring semester. The new system is only applicable to undergraduate courses, and a grading system for graduate classes is in development.
Some courses are exempt. Classes that are unable to use the “S/NC” system — where successful or no credit grades are handed out — will be listed on the registrar’s website by April 8, according to the new policy. Classes may be exempt due to grades being essential for programmatic accreditation, licensure or other similar reasons.
Classes that can use S/NC will award an S to any student that receives a letter grade of A to C- if the student opts into the new grading system.
Students will have until May 13, 2020 to choose the S option for any of their courses that are not exempt and in which they earned an A to C-.
Any D+ or D- grade will be converted automatically into an S, and any F grade qualifies as an NC.
The letter stated that the S/NC option was chosen instead of a pass/fail option as this would not affect anyones GPA who receives an NC.
In addition, the letter noted that the incomplete deadline for students to finish their coursework for Spring courses has been extended to the last day of class in Fall 2020. Students with incomplete classes will also have the option to choose an S/NC grade.
The letter noted that no new students will be placed on academic probation if their cumulative GPA falls below a 2.0, but students will still be allowed to move off of probation this semester if they achieve the grades.
“We hope that these flexible options will support your progress toward your educational goals as we continue to come together as a community of learning in these extraordinary times,” the letter reads.
Additional support and resources are available at OU’s Keep Learning website, ohio.edu/university-continuity/keep-learning, and the OU COVID-19 page, ohio.edu/coronavirus.
