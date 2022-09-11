OU announces Presidential Search Committee

The process to select Ohio University’s 23rd president took a step forward recently with the announcement of who will be on the search committee.
The committee’s task is to review candidates and recommend finalists to the OU Board of Trustees, which is ultimately charged with selecting the president.
Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger will chair the search committee, which will include representatives from across the university community. Names of those people serving on the search committee are published below.
OU Spokesman Jim Sabin said the search committee’s membership did not require a Board of Trustees vote for approval and the list was finalized on the date it was announced, Sept. 1.
Sabin said the search committee has not yet met and doesn’t have a meeting scheduled.
The university has not announced a search firm that will be needed to identity potential candidates, he said.
The new president’s term is expected to begin following President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude on June 30, 2023.
Committee includes representatives from campus constituencies such as Ohio University Alumni Association, Faculty Senate, Graduate Senate, Honors Tutorial College, Ohio University Ebony Bobcat Network, Ohio University Foundation, among many other prominent groups.
Toward town-gown relations, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson is a member of the committee. Patterson served as an associate professor of health psychology between 1998 and 2016 at OU.
The Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business and Fine Arts are represented on the committee.
Absent from Search Committee is anyone representing Russ College of Engineering and Technology and the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
When the Athens Messenger asked Sabin about the search committee’s membership selection process, particularly since Russ College and Heritage College are not represented on the committee, he provided this statement from Peggy Viehweger, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees.
“The presidential search committee membership was guided by conversations with the university’s shared governance groups and includes representation from faculty, academic deans, students, staff, alumni and community members, as intended. In addition to the committee, the board has committed to a comprehensive, all-inclusive stakeholder engagement initiative to ensure all voices are represented in the process. We look forward to the university community’s active participation in that initiative, which will inform the board’s selection of the next university president.”
Members of the search committee include:
• Joseph Becherer — Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice Chair, Ohio University Alumni Association Board of Directors
• Jenn Bennett — Chair, Ohio University Administrative Senate, Executive Director of Wellbeing
• Kübra Civan — President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate
• Cary Cooper — Past Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees
• Todd Eisworth — Vice Chair, Faculty Senate, Associate Professor, Math, College of Arts and Sciences
• Ana Rosado Feger — Associate Professor of Management, Chair of the Management Department, College of Business
• Clay Lewis — University Life Commissioner, Ohio University Student Senate
• Hannah Nissen — Dean of Campus and Community Relations, Ohio University Zanesville Campus
• Steve Patterson — Mayor, City of Athens
• Damon Scott — Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice President of the National Board for the Ohio University Ebony Bobcat Network
• Donal Skinner — Dean, Honors Tutorial College
• Matthew Shaftel — Dean, College of Fine Arts
• Dayna Shoulders — President, Ohio University Student Senate
• Diane Smullen — Vice Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees
• Perry Sook — Chair, Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees
• Amrit Thapa — Vice President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate
The entire university community is encouraged to participate in the search for OU’s next president through surveys, World Café Conversations, meetings with student, faculty, administrative and alumni organizations, and virtual conversations with university partners and community leaders, according to Ohio University.
Surveys will be distributed to faculty, staff, students and alumni in early September. World Café Conversations open to all Ohio University faculty and staff will be held Sept. 29 on the Athens campus.
Updates on the stakeholder engagement process, including key meeting dates, as well as additional information on the search for the next president can be found on the Presidential Search website at https://www.ohio.edu/president/presidential-search
Ohio Region Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.