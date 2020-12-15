The former director of Ohio University’s LGBT Center has received answers to a class action suit they filed earlier this year against the university in the Ohio Court of Claims, as well as a discrimination suit filed against the university in the Ohio Southern District of Ohio, a federal court.
The two suits, filed by Athens attorney Michael Fradin on behalf of delfin bautista (who uses they/them pronouns and a lowercase spelling of their name), seek damages for alleged unfair treatment of bautista on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and relief (in the class action suit) for OU employees who were required to pay back work-related expenses.
bautista was let go in January 2019, and at first the reasoning for the move was unclear. The matter sparked backlash among students and members of the LGBTQ community, as bautista was a prominent figure in the community and had helped found several related organizations.
In February 2019, an internal audit of the university which was finally publicized showed that the prominent activist had made more than $6,000 in purchases through the OU LGBTQ Center that were allegedly not covered under the university’s policies.
According to the audit, much of the money was spent on comfort meals and entertainment for OU students, including a $109.51 expenditure for a “self-care meal (students upset over inauguration)” of U.S. President Donald Trump at El Camino in Athens; a $77.95 “self-care” dinner at Applebee’s for a student who was hospitalized; and a $86.10 “self-care staff meeting — staff feeling burnt out” at OU’s now-defunct Shively Dining Hall.
bautista alleged in the Ohio court of claims suit that they worked in excess of the maximum weekly hours permitted under labor laws, but was not paid overtime because OU’s practice of requiring reimbursements from administrative salaries meant that under labor laws those employees were not exempt from overtime pay.
In OU’s response to the court of claims suit, filed Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the institution denied most of the claims presented by bautista’s suit, and specifically notes that the university’s legal team believes the class action members are not entitled to the relief requested as the practice/conduct mentioned by bautista was “prohibited by applicable policy and was not committed, authorized or approved by (OU).”
bautista’s initial suit claims there is reason to believe that more than 40 people could potentially join the class action suit, including current and former administrative exempt salaried university employees.
The university argued in its response that the purported class actions are inadmissible, as the “work alleged to be unpaid is not compensable time under applicable law.”
The university also argued that the class action could not be properly brought to the court, claiming there are not enough members of the class, and that bautista’s claims are “not typical of the class...they purport to represent.”
In federal court, bautista alleged that the university was indifferent toward what they called a hostile work environment and that bautista was retaliated against in the form of dismissal when they brought to the university’s attention what they perceived as discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
In the response, OU noted that it believes no discrimination took place, alleging that the university’s “actions were reasonable, made in good faith, and based solely on legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons.” The response further alleges that bautista failed to “take advantage of the (university’s) preventive or corrective measures.” What those measures were was not noted in the university’s response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.