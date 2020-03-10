In light of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state, Ohio University will be suspending all face-to-face classes until at least March 30. The announcement was released by President M. Duane Nellis early Tuesday evening.
“We have suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations and are moving to a virtual instruction environment, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30, 2020,” Nellis said in the statement.
Though no cases have been reported in Athens County, three cases in Ohio were reported on Monday, all in Cuyahoga County, leading Governor Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency.
“Ohio University is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our communities and the public at large,” the statement read. “To that end, Ohio University is following the guidance of the state and local Departments of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
DeWine on Tuesday urged all universities and colleges to switch to an online format in an effort to slow the outbreak.
“We are at a critical time, and we need to get this right,” DeWine said during a press conference on Tuesday. In addition to higher education, DeWine urges nursing homes to screen visitors, all indoor sporting events to stop allowing spectators and has stopped visits to prison.
“These are horrible decisions,” said DeWine. “But we don’t want look back and say ‘Oh my God we could have saved a bunch of lives but we didn’t learn from history, we didn’t learn from what happened in other countries.’ We have to listen to the experts and they are saying do not have large events.”
OU hopes that switching to a virtual format will allow the semester to continue without incident.
“We understand the disruptive nature of these measures but believe it is essential to safeguard the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff while continuing to fulfill our educational mission,” Nellis said.
Currently, OU is on Spring Break. Many students have traveled home or away and will be returning to campus at the end of the week. The university encourages students not to return until then, and only if necessary.
“Students who live in residence halls on-campus are not to return to campus after spring break unless they request and receive prior authorization by contacting housing@ohio.edu or 740-593-4090,” the statement read. Students needing to access essential items from their residence hall are asked to use these contacts as well.
Despite the change, all OU campuses will remain open. Currently the university is working on plans for telecommuting opportunities for its employees.
In the statement Nellis also outlined the CDC’s recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” the statement read.
The recommendations included:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home and do not travel or go to work or school when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw the tissue in the trash. Then wash your hands with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet.
In the statement by Nellis, he also announced a travel ban on all university-sponsored travel. All OU events, other than OU athletics, may be postponed or moved to alternative formats during the suspension.
Athens City School District
Athens City School District Superintendent Tom Gibbs announced on Tuesday that the school district will follow suit and be closed until March 30.
“Given the knowledge that the virus may incubate for up to 14 days, this period of time off from school will limit the possibility for student exposure and transmission of the virus,” Gibbs said in a statement.
Though DeWine did not recommend a course of action for K-12 schools, Athens will be closing due to close proximity of the university.
“Athens is unique given the large proportion of our families associated with the university and the situation related to travel over the Spring Break period,” Gibbs said.
The missed days of school will be made up during the remainder of the school year in the following manner:
- Use the district’s three remaining calamity days.
- Make up two of the days on April 10 and 13.
- Recommend to the Board of Education to change the student calendar to allow for five days to be teacher work days. This is made possible because Athens City students attend school for more hours than the state requires.
Ohio State University
Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake announced on Monday night via email that in-person instruction will be suspended until March 30. In the email he stated that all lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other classroom settings will be taking place in virtual sessions due to the coronavirus.
“The safety of our campus community is always our top priority,” Drake said in his email.
Though in person classes are suspended, OSU is still allowing students back on campus. For these students the university encourages “appropriate social distancing” as well as preventative hygiene measures, such as washing hands and covering coughs.
OU and OSU join the long list of universities to suspend in-person classes, including Kent State University, Harvard University, Princeton University, and many others.
As of Tuesday more than 600 cases of the coronavirus in over 30 states have been confirmed. The U.S. death toll is 26, while worldwide is over 4,000.
