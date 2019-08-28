Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Aug. 27 newspaper on Page A3.
ATHENS — Grant funding geared toward training healthcare students, particularly those focused on opioid use and other substance use disorders, will soon take effect in Southeast Ohio.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recently awarded $1.35 million in funds to Ohio University’s School of Nursing Director Dr. Deborah Henderson to enhance community-based training for students pursuing careers as behavioral health professionals.
The funding comes from the Opioid Workforce Expansion Program (OWEP), under the HRSA grant program. OU faculty members Char Miller, Sherleena Buchman, Kerri Shaw, Mingun Lee and Terry Cluse-Tolar, Orman Hall, Yegan Pillay, Mona Robinson, Adrienne Erby and Bilal Urkmez will all assist with this project.
Ohio University’s CHSP and Patton College of Education will collaborate to create classes and clinical opportunities for students studying to become health workers, social workers and psychologists.
“The interdisciplinary collaboration between nursing, social work and counseling and higher education is an innovative and forward-thinking approach to preparing well-trained and versatile leaders in these behavioral health fields,” said Patton College Dean Renée A. Middleton.
Ohio had the second-highest rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids in the nation in 2017: there were 4,293 reported deaths, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.
From 2013 to 2017, Ohio also saw a spike in overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids (not including methadone), rising from less than 500 deaths in 2013 to 3,523 deaths statewide just four years later.
The grant will go toward services in Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Perry, Ross, Vinton and Washington counties, chosen partly because of their higher-than-average drug overdose rates.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Meigs County has the third highest overdose death rate in Ohio. Hocking, Perry and Jackson have significantly higher rates than the national average.
“These counties need assistance, and The Patton College’s George E. Hill Counseling Center is pleased to offer its services to our region in this most important work,” said Robinson, director of the Hill Center.
The grant’s work will begin in September and continue until Aug. 31, 2022.
This year, the OWEP Professionals and Paraprofessionals has provided approximately $70 million to 64 awardees. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) applauded the federal funding, releasing a statement saying it would equip healthcare professionals with the training necessary to help prevent and treat addiction.
