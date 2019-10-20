When a research team at Ohio University developed an original drug to treat gigantism in the late 1990s, they needed the tools to use their invention to treat individuals with the hormone disorder. Eventually the team, led by John Kopchick and Wen Chen, sold the drug to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, accumulating $100 million in revenue from the sales.
“Getting compensation for our efforts helps immensely because we bring in royalties from the sale of a product, then we invest that money through the university for more research,” said Bob Silva, the university’s director of technology transfer. “It keeps the cycle going.”
Now, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and universities across the state have joined together to make campus achievements like this more feasible through the Ohio I.P. Promise. This initiative, launched earlier this year, is intended to streamline the process of allowing public institutions to commercialize their inventions and research.
I.P. in the initiative’s name stands for intellectual property. Though the sharing of IP has always been encouraged, the governor’s office sought to make the technicalities of licensing this material easier and more transparent.
To do so, Husted gathered representatives from Ohio’s 14 public universities, as well as two private institutions, and the group discussed overarching principles for the agreement. Silva from OU was present during these consultations.
“We tried to identify pinch points and worked to come up with some solutions,” Silva said. “We’re trying to be more flexible in working with industry, be more transparent and make the process simpler. Really we want to decrease bureaucracy and increase results. That’s really what the goal is.”
Universities have set up web pages where companies can easily assess guidelines for licensing IP. At Ohio University, Silva’s office also made faculty members’ roles more explicit so that, if desired, they can market their work to develop start-up companies.
The university’s IP has been the basis for many start-up companies, most recently AEIOU Scientific, LLC. This company, founded by Jeff Spitzner, is developing cortical bone mechanics technology, which is a painless and non-invasive way to measure bone strength. To run its tests, this new method uses static forces on the skin comparable to the sensation of holding an electric toothbrush.
With this new IP initiative, Silva said start-ups like AEIOU will have a more direct route to success and will contribute to a greater good.
“Benefits (of start-up companies) include productization of the technology developed at the university for the benefit of mankind, wealth creation and job creation,” Silva said.
In addition to start-ups, the university has a host of projects related to the treatment of diabetes, certain types of cancer and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. In the realm of the physical sciences, researchers are exploring coal composite technology, which is a method that produces hydrogen from coal. If properly executed, this efficient technique has potential to draw companies’ attention and hopefully profit.
“We have a lot of stuff going on here and we want to attract more industry to want to work with OU so we can further these projects,” Silva said. “Or hopefully we can help make more successful start-up companies, or at least start that process.”
With several hopeful projects on the horizon, Silva hopes this new agreement will bring more attention to the university. However, the impact of the Ohio I.P. Promise may take years to fully recognize.
“We’ve already started offering these flexible options to companies, so it’s hard to say when it will take effect,” he said. “I can’t put a date on anything. But it definitely won’t hurt.”
