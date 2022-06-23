The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved a resolution for a long-term lease of land to the City of Athens for land east of Stimson Avenue. In return, the city will lease 17.8 acres near the Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue intersection.
During its June meeting, the board also approved several other land-related leases on June 14.
The leases are pending approval from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and Athens City Council. The council was to address the leases during a committee meeting on June 13, but they were removed from the agenda earlier in the day. Before the June 21 City Council meeting, Council President Chris Knisely said the leases were removed as they had to be reviewed by Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
Council plans to look at the lease agreement again in August, after it gets back from break.
According to the Board of Trustees agenda documentation, OU will lease to the City of Athens about 10.6 acres of land off Stimson Avenue and north of the Hocking River.
“The lease will allow the city to build a new fire station and maintain the rest of the space as green space,” the documentation notes. “The station is optimal for the city, but also will provide improved response times to the Athens Campus.”
The lease will have an initial term of 40-years with an option fo the city to extend it for 10-years and three additional 10-year extension options by mutual consent.
In return for the Stimson Avenue property, the city will lease approximately 17.8 acres of land at the intersection of Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue, extending up South Park Drive, to the university, under the same lease terms as the Stimson property.
About 2.2 acres encompassing the playground and parking lot at inspection of Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue can’t be developed without prior approval of City Council. The resolution does not address whether city council will have to approve the development of the rest of Southside Park. “City will continue to maintain and operate this area unless City Council approves a development plan proposed by the university. The City will also continue to maintain and operate the remaining area under the lease until the university informs the city the it plans to develop parts of this remaining area.”
According to the resolution, OU will reserve the right to develop up to 1-acre of the Stimson Avenue property for the purpose of building a connected police station/public safety building as an extension of the fire station. The resolution also says the university will retain a right of way along the land’s northwestern edge.
According to the minutes of the May 23 Athens City Council committee meeting, OU has no development plans for the Southside Park, but The Ridges Advisory Commission is working with Buckeye Hills on redevelopment.
During the June 13 Athens City Council special session meeting, Councilmember Alan Swank said that he believes the proposed Stimson Avenue site is the best one for the fire station, as it is centrally located and will have a response time of two to 10 minutes to anywhere in the city.
“The draft (ordinance) on our drives when I went to bed last night, I didn’t like it at all,” he said. “The bathroom and shelter house are never mentioned. The putt-putt, the only one in the city, and the serviceable baseball field are not exempt.”
In addition to these leases, the university will lease about 8-acres of land to the city to provide soccer fields in the West State Street Park, near the driving range. The proposed lease will require the city to pay for and install netting between the driving range and the new soccer fields and also be responsible for the maintenance of the soccer fields.
“The city may also make improvements to the quality of the land, including, leaving, grading, and re-seeding," the resolution said. "The city, upon approval from the university, may also make structural improvement, such as public toilets."
The West State Street lease will have an initial term of 20-years with an option for the city to extend by additional five-year terms.
In other land-related matters, the OU Board of Trustees approved a resolution for a roadway easement requisition by the City of Athens to extend the bike path along West Union Street.
The extension would extend from the Hockhocking Adena Bike way intersection with West Union Street to around the Habitat for Humanity ReStore building, a total distance of about 1,250 feet long and 50 feet wide, a space of about 1.633 acres.
The parcel has never been deeded or conveyed to any entity, but because the entire Athens Township was reserved for Ohio University in the 1790s, it belongs to the university.
“To remove any risk or uncertainty related to the ownership of the parcel, Ohio University requested that the City of Athens provide a title opinion showing Ohio University as the owner of the parcel," the agenda material notes. "The city has provided this title opinion.”
