The Ohio University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to revoke journalism Professor Yusuf Kalyango’s tenure, rejecting a resubmitted Faculty Senate committee report that reaffirmed they believed he should maintain tenure.
The BoT, the final say in whether his tenure was revoked, is considered a severe blow to Kalyango’s case and a stern rebuke to his alleged conduct.
Ohio University affirmed the statement in a release.
“The decision to terminate any employee is one the University takes with great care and seriousness, a release said. “The investigation and adjudication process are designed to ensure thorough consideration before a conclusion is reached. This process led to Dr. Kalyango’s termination, and this action upholds our commitment to providing a safe environment for our University community.”
The unanimous resolution “authorized and directed the president” to take appropriate action against Kalyango. The resolution also described Kalyango’s alleged actions as “moral turpitude.”
Kalyango, who was found by the OU Title IX office to have sexually harassed at least two students, did not immediately return requests for comment.
Kalyango was suspended in 2018 by the university in consultation with the Scripps College of Communication after an investigation by the OU Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, or the Title IX office. He’s also been embattled in lawsuits since, in relation to the sexual misconduct allegations — including a suit filed against the Scripps College, alleging racial discrimination.
Board of Trustees Chair Janelle shared her thoughts on the matter during the meeting.
“We are especially grateful to the two women who courageously stepped forward to share their stories and make public their painful experiences with sexual misconduct on our campus. These brave women and other people in our community took many difficult steps to bring intolerable behavior to light,” Coleman said. “The healing process I envision is not one that will dim this light, but rather intensify our efforts to ensure our community is a safe place to learn and work.”
The resolution presented to the BoT stated members had reviewed both cases against Kalyango, and also examined video recordings and transcripts of the Faculty Senate committee’s hearings, causing the BoT to overrule the committee’s verdict.
The Board also found inconsistencies in Kalyango’s testimony.
In March, the Board of Trustees met in an emergency meeting and voted then to “seriously object” to the findings of a Faculty Senate report that asked the Board to maintain Kalyango’s tenure. The Board told the Faculty Senate committee to reanalyze their findings.
The Faculty Senate committee was charged in December with reviewing Kalyango’s tenure revocation appeal through evidence and testimonies from women who alleged Kalyango mistreated them and from faculty members, according to the hearing committee report obtained by The Athens NEWS.
During the emergency meeting in March, the BoT expressed concerns about the evidentiary standard used, the committee’s failure to allow cross-examination from a university representative, and the group’s failure to explicitly outline the grounds on which its findings were made.
The tenure revocation resolution reiterated those concerns.
In a media call, the Ohio University legal team told members of the press that the Faculty Senate Committee had resubmitted a report, but the legal team stated that the resubmitted report had reaffirmed the original finding, that Kalyango should be reinstated.
The legal team also said the same evidentiary standard, clear and convincing evidence, was applied in the reexamination of the report.
The exact details of the new committee report have not been made available to the media by publication date.
It is unclear how the committee’s members, Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Robin Muhammad and Drs. Mark Franz, Sheryl House, Charles Lowery, Lauren McMills, Vladimir Marchenkov and Yehong Shao-Lucas, voted toward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on how it should proceed, The Athens NEWS reported.
Muhammad, as chair, would only vote in the event of a stalemate.
In the Ohio University statement, the university said it was committed toward believing survivors of sexual assault.
“The University reaffirms its commitment to providing a learning environment where students can decide the ways that work for them to report these incidents for investigation to the University; and for individual, confidential care,” the statement said. “As the University moves forward, we will continue to challenge our campus community to help us strengthen our commitment to a sexual violence and harassment free campus.”
