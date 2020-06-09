Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, June 9 edition on page A3.
The Ohio University Board of Trustees will consider a continuing budget resolution for the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021 and receive key administrative updates during its meetings on June 18 and 19.
The Trustees will not see a final budget recommendation during the upcoming meeting, a university-issued press release stated. The Trustees will be asked to approve a continuing budget, which would give Ohio University finance staff time to prepare a finalized budget for the August meeting.
“This temporary budget allows University operations to continue uninterrupted beginning July 1,” OU said in a release. “While the Board would normally consider the final budget at the June meeting, the multi-year impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet quantifiable, and projections for enrollments and state support remain dynamic and tenuous.”
Among other things, OU is seeking to limit use of operational reserve funding.
At the previous board meeting held May 11-12, the trustees approved a new marketing plan, and will see an update on how that plan has been implemented during the upcoming June meeting.
The board will also see an update on athletics, with athletics director Julie Cromer to discuss Intercollegiate Athletics, compliance and regulatory system enhancements and the impact of COVID-19 on collegiate athletics.
In addition, administrators will provide an update on the “realignment” of Regional Higher Education programs to academic colleges. The plan was put forward in November 2018 by the Regional Higher Education Task Force. The plan will take effect in Fall 2020. Alignments to academic colleges are based on discipline or area of expertise, the university press release stated.
The Board of Trustees will also discuss two capital projects — roof replacement on the Ping Recreation Center, and an Alden Library chilled water tie-in project.
Ping’s roof replacement would cost an estimated $3.3 million, and would also replace deteriorating roof drains.
Alden’s chilled water tie-in would cost $1.25 million, connecting the building to chilled water distribution lines that are used for cooling of buildings. Aldens primary and secondary chillers are failing, which also are used in Scripps Hall and across the street in Walter International Education Center.
In a bit of a related topic, the board will also hear an update on the university capital improvements plan, as COVID-19 has made a negative financial impact on the university, to which the scope has not yet been ascertained.
The presentation will cover the review process to see which projects are critical and must continue, which can be delayed or canceled, and which require further review. University leadership re-examined deferred maintenance and programmatic priorities because ofo the operating budget constraints, and thinks that a reduction in the scheduled projects this next year from $102 million to $13 million (87 percent reduction) would be wise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.