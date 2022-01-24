ATHENS — Ohio University will bring a Tony Award-winning musical to Ohio for the first time this March, after a two year delay resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from OU.
The musical, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” is based on 70 pages of Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel, “War and Peace.” According to the release, the musical tells the story of Natasha Rostova, who, while in Moscow awaiting the return of her fiancé from the front lines, falls under the spell of another. After her reputation is shattered, a family friend in the midst of an existential crisis must pick up the pieces.
The show will run March 25 and 26 and March 30 through April 2 at 8 p.m., with a matinee performance on April 2 at 2 p.m. in OU’s Forum Theater, located in the basement of the Radio Television Building, the release said.
Tickets will be on sale soon and can be found on Tantrum Theater’s website. Ticket holders must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask to attend the show.
The show is a collaboration of OU students and faculty and professional union actors, stage managers and designers of the Actors Equity Association and United Scenic Artists Union.
Marilyn Atlas, a professor in OU’s English department and scholar of the works of Leo Tolstoy, writes in her review that the musical invites its audience to “taste the vodka, smell the pirogies, and remember the titillating misery of love.”
Atlas adds that the musical embodies the major themes and styles found in Tolstoy’s work, which include, “how societies transform themselves… the impact of war… intimacy and the human heart.”
The musical is directed by Alan Patrick Kenny, assistant professor and head of musical theater at OU, with musical direction by Brent Frederick, assistant professor of instruction in musical theater and music director for OU’s musical theater program. In a statement, Frederick said he also worked on the broadway production of the show.
“I had the great honor to work on Great Comet on Broadway and I’m incredibly excited to revisit Dave’s boundary-breaking score with our students and the OHIO community,” Frederick said.
