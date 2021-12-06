Ohio University Campus Recycling continues to collect food donations and other items across campus as another semester comes to a close next week.
OU Campus Recycling will be collecting non-perishable food items, clothing, and other donate-able items at collection sites. Food items will be donated to the Cats’ Cupboard Food Pantry on campus which serves as a campus resource for Bobcats. Clothing and other items collected will be donated to local thrift stores.
Donations sites were set up on Monday, Nov. 29 on the first floor of all residence halls either in the main lobby or another central location. Another donation location is set up in the Sorority and Fraternity Life office located at Baker Center 330. Donation sites will be in place through Dec. 11 as students finish finals and prepare to go home for winter break.
Students can also consider donating to the Meal Bank program. Those with a meal plan can donate unused meal swipes for dining halls which can be given to other Bobcats in need.
Campus Recycling collected 403 pounds of food for the Winter Food Drive in 2020. “Last year, there was so much going on, so it was really great to see the students on campus taking time to donate their food,” said Campus Recycling’s Communication Lead, Ella Shroll. “We’re hopeful that having everyone back on campus this semester will create a bigger turnout!”
For more information, visit www/ohio.edu/recycling.
