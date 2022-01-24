ATHENS — Ohio University Campus Recycling will be participating in the nationwide Campus Race to Zero Waste challenge with the goal of reducing waste across campus and encouraging recycling among faculty and students.
From Jan. 30 to March 26, OU will report weekly the amount of recycling and refuse that is collected and in turn ranked in various categories.
National recognition will be provided to the winning university in each category on the Campus Race to Zero Waste website and in a national press release. Winning schools receive an award made from recyclable materials and win the right to host that category’s special traveling trophy for the coming year.
Over an eight-week period, colleges across the nation report the amount of recycling and are then ranked in various categories based on who recycles the most on a per capita basis, as well as the best recycling rate and the least amount of combined trash and recycling. With each week’s updated ranking, participating schools follow their performance against other colleges and use the results to rally their campus to reduce and recycle more.
“Ohio University’s recycling efforts are leading the MAC in every major category. We are currently ranked in the top 15 in the nation,” said Andrew Ladd, the Recycling Manager at Ohio University. “OU has seen the greatest success in the Gorilla Prize category, which measures total weights of all target materials recycled on campus.”
OU Campus Recycling has set a goal of recycling 80% of the waste generated at the university. The OHIO Recycling staff are responsible for maintaining, monitoring, troubleshooting and upgrading the recycling and solid waste at all campus buildings and grounds areas.
For additional information, please visit https://www.ohio.edu/recycle.
