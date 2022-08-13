When someone thinks of classes, they may think that lessons are learned and then things just end.
For the 20 to 30 people who participated in the Southeastern Ohio Community Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, the lessons will last long beyond the classroom.
The six-week bootcamp featured guest speakers, hands-on activities and other activities. Participants ranged from those who want to start their own business to seasoned business owners. It was offered by the Ohio University Center for Entrepreneurship for the first time this summer.
Each Saturday session focused on different themes. The final class, which included handing out certificates, was held July 30 at Stuart’s Opera House, in Nelsonville.
“One of those Saturdays was law and another one of those Saturdays was marketing and web and social media,” said Paul Benedict, director of the center and program instructor.
Participants, who are in different stages of the entrepreneurship journey, were able to share different strategies, tactics and dynamics that work within their communities or in Athens, which has a high population of students.
“There was a lot of benefit from having the entrepreneurs being able to share with each other strategies, tactics, things that worked, things that didn’t, how to deal with that, that sort of uniqueness of Athens,” Benedict said. “Like: What do you do when the town empties in December? What do you do when things change pretty dramatically over the summer?”
The program was extremely educational, said Sheila Mayse, therapist and owner of MSW Solutions LLC, operates a private practice mental health counseling service in Coshocton.
“One of the deficits in educational programming within the health services fields is the exclusion of business principles. Although I work hard to remain current and feel confident in my clinical skills, I didn’t know where I was going wrong as a business owner,” she said. “This program provided very concise, yet specific, information that I have been able to immediately apply to further developing my business. Despite the fact that I commuted more than two hours each way on Saturday mornings, I found myself looking forward to each class and being somewhat disappointed to see it end.”
Mayse said she was looking forward to the program’s next phase.
The next part of the program includes one-on-one meetings with participants and getting them in touch with possible mentors who have a similar business. They will also go through their checklists, which outline goals to achieve, Benedict said.
“We’re gonna try to provide both mentoring and financial assistance,” he said. “As the businesses achieve meaningful milestones, we’re gonna reward that. We want the money to go to either equipment or other purposes that can provide lasting value to the business. Then on top of that, there’s the more human aspects of the additional support, with mentorship and projects and classes with the students.”
Hank Walters recently retired from a 25-year career in the automotive industry as a service and parts director.
“I was lucky enough to hear about this great learning opportunity through a professor friend that is working for OU,” he said. “I can’t speak highly enough of this program. From the first session to the last, I picked up valuable insight into the right way to start and run a business. Best of all the support continues for a year after the last session.”
The class’ hospitality and gratitude feeling of attending was like no other classes Tim Hooper said he has taken before.
“You can feel very stuck or overwhelmed often when owning/starting a business, but being around great likeminded entrepreneurs and hearing the day-to-day battles and ways to over come those made me love what I do all over again,” he said.
Kevin Tidd and his wife, Carrie, own the Pharmacy Natural Foods in Athens, which has been open for over 50 years.
“My grandfather and father had their own business, and I worked for a small business for 20-plus years,” Tidd said. “Some of the topics covered were redundant. But none the less, I learned a lot from the bootcamp that I did not know or knew very little about. If you are going to not only survive, but thrive in small business, a change of perspective is a lifesaver. We are all teachers and students navigating each day the best we can. The networking opportunity alone was very valuable, not to mention the depth of material we covered in the bootcamp. We plan on pursuing the connections and opportunities that came as a result of participating in the bootcamp.”
Idris “Big D” Shaikh said the camp made a major impact on himself and his company. He owns Empire Tech, an automotive technician and modification company in Athens.
“Paul is an amazing hands-on instructor,” he said. “He helped go completely in depth with any questions we as students and young entrepreneurs had. … I am now better prepared to take the company to the next level and continue raising the bar. … Myself and my company lacked so much knowledge going in the first week of bootcamp, I can honestly say we are now prepared for more growth, now armed with all of the tools and knowledge I gained during this awesome experience.”
While the program’s name says it is for Southeast Ohio entrepreneurs, it drew students from as far away as Columbus and near Cleveland, Benedict said. There is an initial cost of $25, but the center gave out gas cards and have done other things to make costs as low as possible, so people can afford to attend.
The class is considered a starting point.
“The idea is to help either business owners help get their businesses to the point of sustainability or help people, before they’ve started something, get started,” he said.
The program was originally started by Notre Dame professor Michael Morris, and OU is the first rural partner, said Brady Floyd, a rising junior at OU, who helped Benedict.
“We are one of the more rural, maybe the most rural, partner in the program,” Benedict said.
While the program many not help all of Southeast Ohio, Benedict said those who work at the center believe that the way out of poverty and difficult circumstances is through entrepreneurship and small business.
“We’re not immediately gonna change the fate of the economic fate of Southeast Ohio, but I think we can make an impact. And really that’s my North Star,” he said. “People in this region are resilient and resourceful and they hustle and they persevere. Successful entrepreneurs come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes and personality types, but those traits are absolutely universal.”
The Center for Entrepreneurship was formed through partnership between OU College of Business and the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
For information on the program, visit ohio.edu/entrepreneurship/launch-business/southeast-ohio-community-entrepreneurship-program online.
Questions can be emailed to Benedict at benedict@ohio.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.