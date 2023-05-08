Congratulations to the Ohio University’s Class of 2023!
Hundreds of graduates and thousands of people attended commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center. Doctoral and masters students graduated Friday, while two undergraduate commencement services were held Saturday.
Two speeches dovetailed off each other during Saturday afternoon's commencement service that was filled with pomp and ceremony.
Speeches by Mike DeNoma and Sarah Lapido offered advice and called for Bobcats to change the world.
An OU alumnus, DeNoma is an adventurer, supporter of children’s causes, father, and experienced CEO, chairman, and board director of major international and public companies. During DeNoma's Commencement Address, he congratulated the Class of 2023.
“Today, you reached a major milestone. You scaled one of the highest possible peaks possible in the first couple of decades of your life. Graduating from Ohio University is a wonderful life achievement you can build upon,” he said. “Celebrate today and look to the future. You can see your life stretching out almost further than you can see. If you really strain your eyes on a distant hill, you’ll see a gray speck. That would be me — an old Bobcat in the final stages of the journey.”
Ohio University Trustee Sarah Lapido gave the Student Address.
“Today we gather with distinguished faculty and friends and family to marvel at this moment at this occasion. Against all odds we triumphed. I'm filled with an overwhelming sense of pride for the hard work and dedication has brought us all to this point. Today marks years of efforts and perseverance in turbulent times. I'm immensely proud of you all,” she said.
DeNoma received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the Honors Tutorial College in 1977 before earning his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He moved quickly up the ranks at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and Citibank before working for Hutchison Whampoa and starting his own companies in China. From there, he moved on to transformational CEO, chairman and board roles at leading emerging market banks.
DeNoma offered this advice to graduates.
“The many questions life will ask, you need to answer those yourself for your own future experiences," he said. "What I can do is offer you a few suggestions to help you build your self-confidence and your resilience. Self-confidence and resilience — you're gonna need them both on your journey.”
DeNoma said finding that right career path is not easy.
“Trying different jobs and careers until you happen on this magic combination is like finding a treasure without the map — A lot of looking, not a lot of finding,” he said.
DeNoma said apply your strengths to build a better life, career.
“Every day when you wake up, if you use your strengths, you'll feel energized. You'll do your best work when applying your strengths. Is it a hundred percent guarantee? Heck no. But it's probably one of the best tools you'll find to help you build a productive life you'll enjoy.”
DeNoma said everyone faces adversity — storms in their life.
“Unfortunately, there's no way to avoid adversity. We will all face storms of loss, failure, and grief. It's impossible to escape.”
And then there was that moment in DeNoma’s speech that will echo an eternity. Father of six children, he shared a story about a conversation he had with his young son Michael — who died in 2019.
“How can we think about adversity so we grow from it and it doesn't crush us?” DeNoma asked.
After getting home from elementary school, DeNoma said his son asked what the strongest tree in the world is. DeNoma offered many answers — Redwood, oak trees — but he was wrong.
The boy said the strongest trees in the world have the deepest roots.
Recalling the scene, DeNoma’s was voice choked with emotion.
“He said ‘the trees were the deepest roots are the ones that face the strongest wind when they're young.’ So the trees with the deepest roots are the ones that face the strongest winds. This makes sense. Wind forces the tree to grow deeper, to reach down, to stabilize the tree.”
DeNoma’s voice grew softer as he continued.
“My son then said something fascinating. He said, ‘The trees at the edge of the forest protect all the other trees from the wind. If they fail, if they fall, all the trees fall. All fall if they fall. I love those trees.”
Inside this commencement ceremony filled with thousands of people, there was complete silence.
DeNoma inspired these Bobcats, and perhaps the thousands of people gathered for the commencement service.
“Class in 2023, know and sharpen your strengths and build a sparkling career you love,” he said. “Be unsatisfied and curious. When negative thoughts burst in the front door, start opening up the back and kick them all through. And when the winds of adversity blow, turn to face them. Grow your roots deep, your heart more caring, protecting yourself from everyone around you. Grow deep. Be bold. Be one of those young trees.”
A graduating senior, Lapido studied philosophy and earned a certificate in war and peace studies. She is a Claire O. and Charles J. Ping Cutler Scholar and a member in the Ohio Fellows Program.
Lapido called upon the Class of 2023 to enact change for the better of the world.
“It is up to each and every one of us. Now that we're about to be graduates of Ohio University to enact positive change in the world for the world to be a more just and equitable society,” she said.
Lapido spurred the Bobcats' graduates to make a difference.
“Allow me to take a moment to remind us all of the hope that our class alone can bring to the world, especially during these turbulent times,” she said. “Over the past four years, we've been hit hard of challenges and changes that tested us to our very core, but we are still standing. We are here proudly against the odds. We have the power to overcome any obstacle with our unyielding tenacity to stand for what's right and our limitless creativity to do things that have never been done before. We have the power to make a difference.”
Lapido asked Bobcats to venture forth, make an impact.
“Let us leave here today rejoicing and proclaiming the new hope we'll be bringing to the world. Class of 2023, the world is waiting for the impact that we'll make. Let us venture forth and create the change we wish to see in the world.”
