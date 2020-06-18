Members of the Ohio University classified staff workforce are fearful for their jobs as further staff reductions are threatened at the institution.
Wednesday, a letter from the Ohio University Classified Senate was released to the university community relaying the group’s concern for the future.
“To date, there have been faculty, administrative, and classified bargaining unit positions abolished completely and/or employees laid off. Over three hundred local families have been affected by these cuts,” the letter stated. “The only group of employees that have not yet suffered reductions are the classified non-bargaining unit employees, which Classified Senate represents. University Administration has stated that cuts will come from all areas of the institution, though cuts to our staff have been delayed due the implementation of an alarming and punitive plan.”
Classified staff fill in the cracks of a public university that surround teaching, research and administration, with positions at OU ranging from administrative assistants to licensed practical nurses to laboratory animal care personnel.
Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19, the Ohio University Board of Trustees is set to meet. One of the items to be presented to the board would “strip away” protections afforded by Classified Civil Service Regulations and Ohio Revised Code Chapter 124.
The university calls the move a “modernization effort” on its website. Some of the most salient changes include possible reduction of hours worked per week, or number of months worked per year. The university is using a voluntary layoff aversion program, sponsored by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, known as SharedWork Ohio.
Any of these changes would not be considered a reduction in force, layoff or job abolishment, the OU website noted. This means employees will not be entitled to displacement rights, which Classified Senate’s letter calls “the most objectionable” of the proposed changes.
The most objectionable of these changes effectively strips most classified employees of their displacement rights, with the Administration arguing that this is being done for purposes of ‘business continuity’ and to avoid ‘disruption’ across departments due to retraining,” the Senate letter reads. “The ‘disruption’ created by displacement rights was intentionally established within (Ohio Revised Code). This is a system check to deter leadership from unnecessary layoffs and — if necessary — give protection to employees who have dedicated years to OU.”
Other changes that will be presented to the trustees include:
1. The reduction of employees to 0.75 full-time equivalent, will not be considered reduction in force, layoff or job abolishment and will not entitle employees to exercise their displacement rights. The current university policy does not allow OU to change an employee’s status without giving an opportunity for that employee to use their displacement rights and maintain a full-time position at the institution. In addition, any educational benefits afforded to non-bargaining unit classified employees who are reduced to less than full time would be cut in half.
2. Increase temporary appointments from 6 to 12 months. This, Classified Senate argued in its letter, allows the university to pay lower rates, as is standard for temporary appointments, and would not include benefits.
3. Probationary period would be extended from 120 to 180 days. Classified Senate noted in its letter that the 120-day period is “in line with retirement plan election deadlines.”
4. To place employees on disability separation without reinstatement after the employee has exhausted all approved Family and Medical Leave Act time and/or paid sick leave. Classified Senate stated its stance that this would restrict the employee and their dependents during “an unprecedented global pandemic.”
5. Employees will only be granted unpaid leave for medical reasons during 12 weeks of FMLA eligibility. Classified Senate’s letter stated their stance that this, if approved by the Board, would be “disproportionately applied to classified non-bargaining unit employees, as there are no changes being proposed to leaves for administrative and faculty employees, who will thus remain eligible for up to 6 months of unpaid medical leave.”
6. Restructure displacement rights in the following order: to a vacancy within employee’s current classification; if no vacancies are available, the employee could potentially bump within their department into a position of their current classification. According to the University’s posted policies, the current displacement rights, in accordance with the ORC, are in the following order: employee shall bump into the lowest position within their pay grade, moving down to the lowest position per pay grade within their sub family. This is not restricted to employee’s department. Classified Senate’s letter noted that for the majority of classified employees, they are the only such employee within their department. “This restructuring will prohibit the vast majority of classified employees from utilizing their displacement rights, which will result in a full abolishment.”
7. Loss of displacement rights if an employee receives a rating of less than “effective” on their annual performance evaluation. Classified Senate’s letter noted that there is, at this time, no appeal process if an employee believes their evaluation was inaccurate or skewed.
8. Loss of reinstatement rights if an employee chooses not to accept a placement after layoff or abolishment.
Classified Senate’s letter continued, noting that employees making over $200,000 will be taking only a 6.9 percent pay reduction. However, if enacted, this move would force classified positions to be reduced to as low as 0.75 FTE, which is effectively 25 percent pay reduction.
“The vast majority of classified employees make below $40,000,” the letter stated. “For a measure of perspective, Athens and Meigs counties are currently ranked amongst Ohio’s poorest; especially metrics evaluating children living below the poverty level. Implementation of this proposed change would not only devastate a large group of University employees, but also the local economy, school districts, and our regional poverty level. While some faculty and high-level administrators have the financial means to seek opportunities outside of Southeast Ohio, hourly-paid employees have few resources for employment relocation. In fact, many classified employees have deep roots in our region, with family ties that preclude a move.”
The letter continued by noting the plight of the AFSCME Ohio Council 8 workers and a petition for representation election that was set for March 31 through April 14.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vote was postponed.
The group is working to get a new election period defined before the University changes status quo policies, warning the university that implementing changes before the employees can vote in the upcoming representation election would be against Ohio law.
“Ohio University’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Colleen Bendl, and Associate General Counsel/Director of Labor and Employment Relations, Michael Courtney, have twice been reminded of ORC 4117.11: the violation of prohibiting from engaging in conduct that would interfere, coerce, or restrain employees’ rights while the representation proceedings are pending,” the Classified Senate’s letter stated. “Despite this warning and Senate’s attempts to slow these policy changes, University Leadership continues to move forward with these changes, violating the rights of nearly 500 employees.”
