Following a tough year involving a series of layoffs and uncertainty, the classified staff of Ohio University have voted to gain new representation in contract negotiations by joining the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1699.
For decades, there have been two sects of classified staff at the university. In the bargaining unit, employees are generally employees in the culinary, custodial and facilities departments. The group belongs to AFSCME Local 1699, and have been in talks with OU administration to develop a new contract. The previous contract lapsed on March 31, 2020.
But the non-bargaining unit classified employees, largely existing in job areas such as administrative aid, human resources, records management, information technology and many more. On June 23, the most recent round of university job layoffs occurred, during which a total of 63 classified positions, 17 administrative positions and one hourly research position were cut. However, the university committed to re-hiring for 23 classified staff positions.
The unionization effort has been ongoing for over a year, said Jacob Jakuszeit, who has been involved since the beginning. He is a classified employee working in Alden Library, and was the 2019-2020 President of the OU Classified Senate. In sum, 265 of 460 eligible voters cast their ballots for representation by AFSCME. Only 55 of the 322 who voted were against union representation. The vote was held by the Ohio State Employment Relations Board, and the votes will be certified at the next regular meeting of the government board.
Jakuszeit noted some hope that this could provide better working conditions for classified employees at OU.
“Since the pandemic it’s become clear that we need some guidelines on what happens when a giant, human tragedy strikes,” he noted. “In April, May, June the university administration took advantage of the pandemic and changed all the rules governing classified employees.”
During the June Ohio University Board of Trustees meeting, the body discussed and approved an item that “stripped away” protections afforded by Classified Civil Service Regulations and Ohio Revised Code Chapter 124.
The university called the move a “modernization effort” on its website. Some of the most salient changes include possible reduction of hours worked per week, or number of months worked per year, a loss of displacement or “bumping” rights, and restrictions on when employees are eligible for unpaid medical leave.
Jakuszeit noted that the group will also be seeking better wage structures.
“We’ve seen wages be really stagnant over the past decade, if not longer,” he said.
“Most of our concerns from before the pandemic still exist. We would like our relationship with the university to be based in respect of our work, as valued members of the university structure and community, especially on the regional campuses. It’s a matter of respect for the work that we do and the boundaries of that work, with fair compensation.”
He noted that classified employees on regional campuses often wear more hats than their job title and descriptions would let on, and said they deserve higher compensation.
Once the votes have been certified, the group will begin to elect the union’s leadership and approach the university for contract negotiations.
