Shively Dining Hall has served its last meal — at least for the upcoming fall semester.
An Ohio University spokesperson, Carly Leatherwood, confirmed Wednesday morning that the dining hall portion of Shively will be closed for the next in-person semester due to declining enrollment projections — a future that was in discussions prior to the widespread effects of the statewide stay-at-home order and COVID-19’s advance as a pandemic. According to the university, closing Shively will save the institution about $1 million just for the semester.
No other venues will be closing next semester at this point, and Shively’s residence hall portion will remain open.
This leaves two traditional dining halls for students — Nelson Court on South Green, and The District on West Green. This is where students can spend their traditional meal swipes, which is the least expensive option for students at about $2,300 a semester.
More expensive plans also offer “flex points” that translate into money that can be spent at the dining courts, campus cafes, food courts that don’t accept traditional meal swipes such as Latitude 39 and West 82 Food Court, as well as the markets. These plans start at $3,012 a semester.
Leatherwood said Nelson Court and The District were chosen due to the size and amenities provided at those locations. Both dining halls also have attached markets, and each also have an additional beverage location. For Nelson Court, that would be the South Side Espresso Bar, and for The District, that is the smoothie bar.
Shively Dining Hall employed several staff members, including student employees. No full-time positions have been lost due to this change, a university spokesperson explained, and any student worker that wishes to continue their employment will be offered comparable positions at other dining facilities.
Concerns about the university budget have been mounting for years, although university administration have staunchly maintained that there is no so-called “budget crisis.” The Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors has raised the alarm of how OU’s number of tenured faculty have fallen dramatically, noting in tandem that the amount of administrative employees has risen to numbers above that of faculty.
In January, the President and Vice President of OU’s Board of Trustees assured attendees of a Faculty Senate meeting that the university has a “strong financial” status. However, by the end of February the academic units of OU had been asked to cut a collective $26 million.
Not all budget news has been bad this year, however, with OU President M. Duane Nellis requesting in March that administrative units pause “personnel-related budget reductions” due to COVID-19’s effects.
“Our current focus must be on the safety and well-being of our campus communities as we continue to ensure the education of our students and service to our region,” the statement read.
Many have questioned the decision to close the hall given recent renovations — Shively received $1.8 million in renovations over the summer of 2018.
OU “continuously makes investments to keep our venues current,” Leatherwood told The Messenger. “We really didn’t have a way to forecast the declining enrollment.”
She was unable to provide current enrollment numbers, and said official data would be released in September. However, she pointed to lower numbers of expected high school graduates and the continued trend of declining enrollment at OU.
“We know this is a problem,” she said.
Other ways to help with budget reductions are in discussion, she said.
“We will share decisions as they are made and will continue to be very transparent with the university community,” Leatherwood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.