Ohio University has created a way for small, local businesses and craft-persons to affordably use OHIO licensing materials, like the logo, in order to produce Bobcat merchandise through the crafters license program.
The crafters license program will provide crafters with an opportunity to use their creativity without infringing the University’s trademarks, while still allowing the University to maintain the integrity of its brand. The program will be used by local entrepreneurs to test the market, before entering a broader retail license with the University through its licensing agent.
“We want to provide a service for fans who have a great passion for Bobcats and want to sell Bobcat gear in the right way,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Michael Stephens said. “Through this we hope to not only promote the brand of Ohio University but also create a revenue source for local crafters.”
The application for the 2020-2021 program is open from July 1 to July 31, 2020. The license is good for one fiscal year (July 1 to June 30) or when the predetermined amount of product is reached, whichever comes first. Crafter Agreements will be renewed on a yearly basis upon request by the crafter. Each renewal is subject to the same criteria as a new application.
Those interested in a crafter license can send an email to crafters@clc.com to obtain an application. No mail applications will be reviewed. A Crafters License Agreement will be sent to the crafter for signature once the applications and photos/samples are reviewed and approved.
OHIO’s Crafters License allows for sales to individual consumers only and does not allow for wholesale or third-party vendor/distributor sales. All items must be approved by OHIO Licensing prior to listing or displaying for sale. The craftsperson can only sell products at craft shows, farmers markets, festivals, flea markets, fairs, limited online sites, artisan shops, or events organized by church, school, county or state, as long as the crafter contact information is provided and the Crafters License Certificate is displayed.
In accordance with University policy, no solicitation of sales may be made on campus at tailgate events.
The license is ideal for fans and alumni who are interested in producing small quantities of merchandise.
