Former WOUB student and Ohio University graduate Jeff Bidwell and his wife, Jennifer Rukavina-Bidwell, are gathering funds to donate 500 Giving Bear’s to children harmed in the wake of the tornado that destroyed parts of Kentucky last week.
The Giving Bears are designed to be given to anyone in need of comfort during a traumatic time. The bears come with a keepsake bookmark that has a message of encouragement. The couple has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $8500. The fundraiser has already surpassed their goal, reaching $9,670 by Monday night.
“We’ve had so many Ohio University alums reach out and donate already,” said Bidwell. “It has been really amazing. The Bobcat family is awesome. This is a small way to help that can make a big impact.”
Bidwell described the devastation as vast with debris strewn everywhere. Some of that chaos included children’s toys, something that particularly impacted Bidwell.
The pair are victims themselves with one of their three stores, Jeannette’s Mayfield Flower Company, suffering structural damage from the natural disaster.
“The Wednesday before the tornado was our two year anniversary of owning the store in Mayfield, and then on Friday everything went sideways,” said Bidwell. “Windows were blown out and the building just took a tremendous amount of damage. The building right next to us has a giant hole in it. It looks like someone dropped a bomb on it.”
Regardless of the damage, the couple has made helping the community and giving back their top priority.
“Here we are so close to Christmas and life has been disrupted for these families,” said Bidwell. “There are so many people donating food, water, clothes and diapers, which is wonderful. But we thought another way to help is to do something about Christmas. We want to restore any sort of normalcy that we can.”
Those looking to donate can on the pairs GoFundMe page.
