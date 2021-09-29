No-cost clinics to provide breast and cervical cancer screenings are being offered by Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic through their Women’s Health Clinic in an effort to improve the health of women living in the region. These services will be available by appointment on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Heritage Community Clinic.
Resources are available for clinical breast exams, pelvic exams and pap tests as well as connections to same-day mammography exams. In order to provide the mammograms, the clinic partners with hospital systems and mobile mammography units. The mobile units visit each site across southeast Ohio at least twice a year but often more frequently.
Carole Merckle, assistant director of Community Health Programs & Area Eduction Center, stressed the importance of having mammograms available to women attending the free clinic so that patients don’t have to schedule a second appointment into their already busy schedules.
“We found over the years, because work life balance, everybody gets crazy busy and there’s not enough hours in the day,” said Merckle.
All of these services are provided absolutely free of charge and are funded through grants and support from OU’s Heritage Community Clinic, Charitable Healthcare Network and the Appalachian Women’s Health Fund. The clinic also works with Southeastern Ohio Breast and Cervical Cancer Project, a program funded by both state and federal money.
The clinics see women who are uninsured, underinsured and insured alike —though a majority are living with subpar or no insurance. If someone does have insurance, it covers their mammograms but those who are uninsured or underinsured are not charged for the services. The clinic doesn’t even have a billing system in place.
According to Merckle, every woman who comes to the clinic is assessed to see if they are eligible for assistance through BCCP in the case they are diagnosed with cancer and have insufficient resources for treatment. With that group, treatment and further testing can be covered for those who qualify.
The clinic helps patients navigate the often confusing healthcare system by assisting in scheduling appointments and making sure their needs are met. For those who don’t often use healthcare due to a lack of sufficient funds, time or coverage, it can be even more of a challenge.
“People are losing their homes and everything everyday because they’re paying so much out of pocket just to save their lives,” said Merckle. “If you link them with the right resources, it makes all the difference.”
The goal of these clinics, which are held at various locations multiple times a week, is to educate women about cancer and reduce the instances of late-stage diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer when the disease is much more difficult to treat.
Having regular screenings, knowing what to look for and being knowledgable about the subject can save lives, according to Merckle.
“Generally people know their bodies and they know if something is wrong or if something’s changed,” said Merckle. “And we hope that education piece will encourage them to not put things off and to go seek screenings and services earlier.”
Each year, the clinic on average serves anywhere from 300 to 500 women but with the COVID-19 pandemic, more time and resources have been allotted for vaccine clinics.
Those looking to schedule an appointment can call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654. The clinic is located at 16 W. Green Drive in Athens.
A full list of clinics is available at the Heritage Community Clinic website. They also have a Facebook page that can be found by searching Ohio University Community Health Programs.
