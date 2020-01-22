The Innovation Center, Ohio University’s business incubator, is offering no-cost workshops for area entrepreneurs.
Led by Erin Rennich, Innovation Center executive coach and certified Strategyzer Facilitator, the three courses target early-stage entrepreneurs or business leaders and provide a small group setting with individualized assistance.
The IDEAtion workshop guides participants through a proven framework for strategically developing a new idea or rethinking an existing business model. Participants will leave with their own Strategyzer Business Model Canvas, Value Proposition Canvas, and a plan for next steps.
The VALIDation Workshop teaches participants how to interact with customers to gain valuable business insights, use available data to understand customer trends, and then implement changes based on the data.
Introduction to Intellectual Property, the newest in the workshop series, provides an overview of the various types of intellectual property. Rennich will cover patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets and provide next steps for determining whether something is, or could become, intellectual property.
All workshops are held on a regular monthly rotation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Innovation Center at 340 W. State St., Athens. For a list of workshop dates and to register, visit this website or contact Rennich directly at 740-593-9401 or renniche@ohio.edu.
Upcoming workshops include:
- The VALIDation Workshop on Feb. 13 and June 18, 2020
- The IDEAtion Workshop on April 16, 2020
- The Introduction to Intellectual Property Workshop on May 14, 2020.
Workshops can also be scheduled at other times, by request. Interested parties should contact Rennich directly at renniche@ohio.edu.
