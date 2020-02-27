Ohio University has issued a health alert about the coronavirus, joining the ranks of alerts focused on issues such as e-cigarettes, bedbugs and substance misuse.
The alert website, ohio.edu/health-alerts/human-coronavirus, features a number of frequently asked questions, information on prevention and treatment, and resources for students, staff and the surrounding counties.
The concerns stem from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which has caused illnesses ranging from little to no symptoms, to severe illness and even death. The disease was first reported in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019.
According to the World Health Organization, the best ways to prevent spread of any disease is to wash hands frequently, maintain a social distance of around 3 feet from anyone coughing or sneezing and avoid touching your face. The WHO also recommends anyone who has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing to seek medical care early.
OU pointed all students who feel seriously ill or believe they have the human coronavirus to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
“If you are sick, you can help protect others by staying home while you are sick and avoiding close contact with others,” the OU website stated.
The faculty resources noted that employees who are seriously ill can be sent home from work, but each case should be considered separately.
“Employees with a fever greater than 100 degree Fahrenheit and a cough should be sent home,” the website instructed. “Other symptoms of concern are coughing and sneezing.”
Additional resources for the community include each county and city health department, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, the seventh person in the state of Ohio is being tested for exposure to the 2019 Human Coronavirus. All six others’ test results came back negative. There are 53 confirmed cases of the disease in the U.S. as of Feb. 24, the CDC has reported. Officials in the CDC have said the spread of the disease to the U.S. is not a question of “if” but “when.”
