Ohio University’s investigation of hazing in the marching band, Marching 110, has been completed and found “cultural issues that must be addressed” according to the university. The band was released from the limited cease and desist on March 2.
The investigation was a result of hazing allegations brought against the marching band in late 2019; this was at the same time as investigations into more than a dozen other student organizations.
According to a statement from the university, six reports alleging misconduct within the band were filed between Oct. 9 and Dec. 6. The investigation began on Dec. 2 and concluded on Dec. 19.
During the investigation, a team of 27 trained university investigators met with 117 students and seven staff members. According to the university students were chosen at random, unless they were specifically named in the allegations received. Each instrument and educational level were represented in the students interviewed.
“Through their review, investigators identified band traditions and behaviors, some of which were sanctioned; others, however, were concerning,” the statement reads. “It is worth noting, however, that non of the behaviors resulted in grave physical harm.”
The investigation found that several of the behaviors within the band were contained to specific sections, and members of other instrumental sections were unaware of certain behaviors. The investigation found that all activities were voluntary, and no student reported that anything was forced.
Unsanctioned behaviors included:
- Multiple annual activities that involved alcohol, including “insufficient measures were taken to prevent underage people from consuming alcohol.”
- Certain sections hosted boxing between band members at parties without proper safety equipment.
- Use of marijuana edibles on the bus of a band trip.
- Surprise activities meant to confuse first-year students
- Multiple activities of a sexual nature, including group viewings of pornography and acting out sex acts for skits – the investigation showed that all activities were voluntary and participants were fully clothed.
- Nicknames such as “Old Men” and “Zeroes” and “Stupid Freshman”
- Mud-wrestling and mud slides while wearing band jackets to condition the jackets to have a worn-in appearance.
- Gallon milk drinking competitions.
As a result of the investigation, the university says the findings were referred to the College of Fine Arts, which will “implement measures that support a positive and healthy culture for the Marching 110.”
Specific band members will be facing possible removal from the band.
Going forward the university will have every student in Marching 110 sign a behavior expectations agreement. It is also the suggestion of the university that the band implement Anti-Hazing workshops every fall semester, section leader training, and review of syllabus among others.
