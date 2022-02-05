ATHENS — Ohio University medical students are hosting a monthly free clinic to help serve the uninsured and underinsured residents of the county, all under the supervision of medical professionals from the Heritage Community Clinic.
The clinic, both organized and staffed by OU medical students, opened in September 2021 and is primarily run by first and second year students mentored by third and fourth year students. The more experienced students are able to use their skills learned during clinical rotations to assist those less experienced who are working the clinic. All patient care is overseen by attending physicians and a member of the Heritage Community Clinic staff is present at every clinic to help with logistical concerns.
Potential patients must be at least 18 years or older and either uninsured or underinsured. Services include routine primary care services such as screening tests for blood sugar and cholesterol. Women's health screenings can also be done by the clinic. For more complex testing and x-rays, the clinic has a partnership with O’Bleness Hospital to have the testing completed.
"Our students will actually be the ones who do everything from intaking the patient, initially seeing the patient, deciding what they think is going on and bringing that to the physician in charge," said Dr. Beth Longenecker, dean and medical director at the Heritage Community Clinic. "They will actually go over all of this and help teach the students about medicine at the same time and then go see the patient."
Students also have a part in patient education where they can give them options for care beyond medication or avenues to become insured such as Medicaid.
Two years ago, students lead by current third-year medical student Caroline Hyman reached out to leaders at the Community Health Programs who run their own free clinic, asking for help setting up their own. Once a leadership team and a defined set of policies were fleshed out, the work began.
“I really wanted to volunteer as a medical student that summer and started looking into whether a student-run free clinic was an option once I came back to Athens in the fall,” Hyman said. “Upon not finding a clinic, I hoped to start one up, and with the pandemic shutting down the possibility of most volunteering that year, it gave us the perfect opportunity to take our time and plan a foundation that would allow this student-run free clinic to last."
Aashika Katapadi, second-year medical student and president of the student board for the clinic, agreed that the pandemic proved to work in the students favor as it gave them time to dive deep into what they wanted to do for patients and how best to go about providing them with the best care while giving student volunteers the best possible experience.
Student volunteers took on this responsibility on top of their medical school classes and planning for their clinical rotations necessary for graduation.
"This is a really unique opportunity we've brought," said Katapadi. "Our first clinic when we sent out a call for volunteers we had about 90 people sign up. The response has just been overwhelming as far as people that are interested in volunteering."
Currently, with the size of the clinic, there are only spots for six volunteers but both Longenecker and Katapadi hope to see this expand with more weekends and larger numbers of return patients.
6.6% of Ohioans were considered medically uninsured in 2019, equating to over 771,000 people. Even for those who have medical coverage, they can fall within the category of the underinsured, meaning that out-of-pocket medical costs equate to a significant portion of household income or the deductible threshold is placed too high.
Specific data for those under and uninsured in the county were unavailable but according to Longenecker with 30% of residents living in poverty, the need is significant.
Katapadi has a passion for free clinics, having spent time volunteering at one all throughout high school and undergrad where she was able to see their influence grow from just a handful of patients to over 40.
"I'm just so excited to come back to OU in a couple years and see the same type of growth with our clinic and be able to know that we kind of really built a great foundation and were able to help so many people," she said. "The fact that we're able to, even right now, make a difference in peoples lives and really get them the care that they need — I'm just really excited."
For those hoping to become a patient of the Care Clinic, appointments can be scheduled via phone at 740-593-2432 or email to careclinic@ohio.edu. The clinic is held on the third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until noon in the Heritage Community Clinic on the ground floor of Grosvenor Hall West on Ohio University’s West Green in Athens. Free parking for the clinic is available for patients outside the clinic entrance.
