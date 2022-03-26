The Ohio University Police Department is investigating four separate incidents on campus that could have been fueled by racism.
According to a press release from the department, the first incident involved a Black doll being taped to a room door inside a residence hall. Although the incident has been shared throughout social media it was not reported to the police. The police are asking the victim in the incident to contact the OU Police Department to gather more information that could assist in the investigation.
The second incident occurred last weekend in Sargent Hall. According to the release, an unknown party left a note on a bag of garbage outside the door of a residence hall room. The note contained racist and misogynistic language. The police are reviewing video footage and canvassing the area to locate possible witnesses.
The third incident took place on the early morning hours of Monday, March 21. According to the release, a resident of James Hall urinated on the door of a Black resident advisor. The police were called and cited the male suspect for public urination. After an investigation showed the urine had damaged some of the victim’s property, the public urination citation was withdrawn and the suspect was cited for criminal mischief.
In the most recent incident on Wednesday afternoon, the victim whose door was urinated on received an anonymous tweet alleging that a post made on Snapchat had stated that an unknown individual wished the victim be would be lynched. The police met with the victim to see if the tweeter could be identified and to further investigate the posts.
The OU Police Department in asking for anyone with any informations about any of theses cases to call them at (740)-593-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.