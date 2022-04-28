Ohio University President Hugh Sherman and other officials from the university met with Athens City Council Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the university and city could work together in many different areas.
Council President Chris Knisely opened the meeting discussing the income tax issues in the city, citing that refunds in the city — in part because more people are working remotely — are way up.
“About $500,000 (above last year) so far, council member Alan Swank said. “Probably be close to a million. We were asked to consider another $200,000 last night.”
Swank then questioned President Sherman if Ohio University planned to have employees return to campus or would the remote work become the new normal?
When it comes to students facing events, Sherman said the university wants the people back.
“However, we’ll be finding a new normal, I don’t know what the normal is,” Sherman said. “We literally had hundreds of jobs (at the university) that we couldn’t fill.”
“Another piece of this is online education,” council member Solveig Spjeldnes said. “I mean distance learning is a reality and it’s going to continue. Yes, face-to-face instruction is wonderful, but there has been, traditionally for the past few years, a push for online instruction.”
“We will continue to provide online learning for adult learners,” Sherman said. “We still are primarily an undergraduate, residential university. Our enrollments are up and they’re up for next year and it (online learning) is not going to change that.”
Swank said that he worked in the yearbook industry and would meet students all over the eastern United States and talk them about college choices he would always mention, his alma mater, Muskingum University and Ohio University.
“Particularly with young women, I would hear ‘OU has some good programs’ and this would scare the hell out of me ‘but my mom would never let me go there,” Swank said. Swank asked what steps the university was taking to remove the negative image it has had over past few decades.
“I wouldn’t say we are going out and saying ‘We’re not a party school.’ We’re trying to tell people what we are and we’re not,” Robin Oliver, vice president for university communications and marketing, said. “I think we’ve moved past that as a campus, but it takes for that reputation to catch up with reality.”
“We have intentionally embedded education before students come on campus and throughout their first year,” Provost, Elizabeth Sayrs said. “They get some at orientation, they get alcohol and sexual assault training online before they come. They’re getting this really developmentally appropriate education and how to behave as a positive member of that community.”
“It is impossible to overstate how important our investments in standardized sophisticated and consistent messaging is, it’s impossible to overestimate the impact of that,” VP for enrollment management, Candace Boeninger said. “We’re foregrounding the academic experience our students have and we’re doing it in a consistent way.”
“One thing we’re hearing from families (post-COVID) is they appreciate the sort of protective safety net a city like Athens provides,” Boeninger said. “A city that was created to be a college town. It’s a place that knows how to exist with college students. I think that is something that is an attribute that, especially in this moment, we’re able to promote.”
Council member Ben Ziff cited Instagram accounts, not officially sponsored by the university, but that show positive things about OU.
“There is one right now called ‘OU Hogs’ and all it is are pictures people submit of groundhogs around campus,” Ziff said. “When I started in 2004 it (the party school narrative) was very prevalent. The trending downward, of that, over last decade is pretty impressive.”
