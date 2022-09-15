OU President speaks to Student Senate about presidential search process

ATHENS – Ohio University President Hugh Sherman discussed the search for the university’s next president Wednesday with the Student Senate.
Sherman said AGB Search has been hired to find potential candidates who may be interested in the job as OU’s 23rd president.
Founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) in 2010, AGB Search offers executive search, interim search, and compensation evaluation services exclusively for higher education institutions, according to AGB’s website.
Sherman said another firm – Collective Genius – will be gathering input as to the characteristics, skills and experiences that affected stakeholders feel the next president needs to have. He said Collective Genius has already talked to Faculty Senate leaders and the Graduate Student Senate on Tuesday.
Sherman said surveys are being completed and open forums with different university constituencies have been scheduled so that the first phase of the presidential search process will be completed by the end of September.
World Café Conversations open to all Ohio University faculty and staff will be held Sept. 29 on the Athens campus.
Sherman said this information will be used to create a profile of the leadership characteristics that will be listed in the job’s advertisement. National ads will be placed in all the major publications starting in October.
OU Board of Trustees announced Sept. 1 who will be serving on the search committee. Sept. 1. The search committee’s task is to review candidates and recommend finalists to the BOT, which is ultimately charged with selecting the president.
During the fall, the search committee will review candidates so as to pick around eight or 10 who have the ability to do the job, Sherman said.
“We have been talking to people from around the country who are showing real interest in wanting to be a part of our university,” Sherman said.
Sherman said the search committee will narrow the field to three people who will be invited for extensive campus visits and interviews in January and February. He said the target timeline is that the BOT names the new president by the end of March.
The new president’s term is expected to begin following Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude on June 30, 2023.
Sherman joined the Ohio University faculty in 1995 as an assistant professor of management. From 1995 – 2007, he served in various positions such as director of the full-time MBA, chair of the management department, associate director of the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service, assistant to the provost for strategic planning, and associate dean of operations and strategy.
From 2007 - 2021, Dr. Sherman served as dean of Ohio University’s College of Business and as the Corlett Chair of Strategy and Senior Economic Policy Fellow in the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service.
A member of the search committee, Student Senate President Dayna Shoulders asked Sherman what qualities he thinks would best serve the next president.
Sherman was appointed as the 22nd President of Ohio University in May of 2021.
“I’ve been here for 25 years so I do think that it matters if somebody knows the place, knows the culture, knows the people and appreciates community,” he said. “I do think that’s important so I think the new presidents needs to make that a priority to endorse the place where we live and the region.”
Sherman said so as to make the university a better place, a president has to do a lot of stakeholder work talking to various people from donors to lawmakers.
“That is part of the job – somebody has got to enjoy that. They’ve got to enjoy meeting different kinds of people. They’ve got to enjoy meeting state legislators and government officials,” he said.
Sherman has an extensive business background with tours of duty serving a Fortune 500 company Swatch Watch and founding International Footwear, a company that operated factory outlet shoe stores across the East Coast.
Sherman said it is important to hire a president with a business background who understands how to manage a major university.
“I have a business background, so I think running a $750 million organization with a billion-plus in assets, buildings and properties all over place – I think there needs to be an understanding of the model of higher education,” he said. To be successful there are things we have to do. We have to invest in faculty and staff. We’ve got to invest in student services. It’s understanding that that’s how you differentiate the value of education that you provide. I think things like that are important.”
