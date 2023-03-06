Two Ohio University presidential candidates will visit the Athens campus this week to meet with the university community.
OU presidential finalists visit this week
- By Miles Layton APG Media
Ohio students, faculty, staff and alumni, along with members of the Athens and regional campus communities, are invited to participate in presidential candidate finalist open forums that are scheduled to take place on March 7 and 8.
• Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University, will visit between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Walter Hall Rotunda. Online surveys to be filled out after the forum are available at surveymonkey.com/r/OhioU-Pres-Mukherjee .
• Lori Stewart Gonzalez, executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville, will visit between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker University Ballroom A. Online surveys to be filled out after the forum are available at surveymonkey.com/r/OhioU-Pres-Gonzalez .
The first of the three presidential candidates, Susana Rivera-Mills, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Ball State University, spoke to about 50 people in-person and several more online via teleconference during a forum last Wednesday in the Baker Center Theatre.
The university community will also have the opportunity to anonymously share feedback via an online survey at the conclusion of each forum. Surveys close at 11 p.m. March 9.
A member of OU’s Faculty Senate will moderate each forum, and a livestream of every session will be available for those with an OU ID.
Additional open forum details are available on OU’s Presidential Search website, ohio.edu/president/presidential-search.
The new president’s term is expected to begin after President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude June 30. The target timeline for the Board of Trustees to name a new president is by early April. The board next meets on April 6.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
