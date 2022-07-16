When Jason Jolley, professor at Ohio University’s Voinovich School, moved to Athens 10 years ago, residents told him that the city’s gas prices were always higher than those of neighboring towns.
“It’s been this way for a long time,” he said in a recent interview.
Jolley, who is a professor of rural economic development, has several hypothesis as to why gas prices are higher in Athens, which include the lack of different kinds of gas stations, possible lack in the variety of ownership, and having a captive market.
Calls to several gas station corporations requesting comment for this story were not answered in time for this report.
Throughout the United States, general factors that influence gas prices, include proximity to distribution networks, crude oil prices, weather, etc., Jolley said.
However studies show that even in local markets, such as the City of Columbus, gas prices vary. According to gasbuddy.com as of Friday, a regular gallon of unleaded gas averaged $3.95 per gallon in Circleville, $4.09 a gallon in Obetz, and $4.69 a gallon in Dublin.
Gasbuddy.com is a website and app in which drivers can submit gas prices.
A 2019 study by geographers Jing Xu and professor Alan T. Murray, of the University of California-Santa Barbara, looked at variability of gas prices within the same market. The study, entitled “Spatial Variability in Retail Gasoline Markets,” found gas prices were higher near major shopping centers and major thoroughfares because of the convenience, Jolley said. A big predictor of gas pricing is competition, as gas prices of the closest stations tend to move together in competition.
The study, published in “Asia-Pacific Journal of Regional Science,” also noted the evidence of price gouging.
The study noted that gas stations near high schools sometimes charge more for gas.
“A gas station near a high school had considerably higher prices, which the authors attributed younger drivers not fully recognizing the extra cost of this convenience,” Jolley said. “The study found higher, predatory pricing in certain lower income areas as prices in affluent places tended to be average.”
Many comments on a Facebook post on the Athens News page regarding gas prices, pointed to price gouging as a possible factor in higher gas prices in Athens.
“Price gouging … it’s like the station owners have a pact to keep the same price. Athens County is one of the poorest counties in the state and we’re paying the highest prices. Who can address this? County Commissioners, State Representative? Something needs to change for sure,” Vicki Pidcock commented.
While it is hard to apply the findings from one study in another state to Athens, Jolley said there are some similarities. He hypothesizes that there are several explanations for Athens’ higher gas prices.
One theory revolves around Athens having relatively few gas stations.
“Rarely do we have more than two station clustered together in close proximity. As such, there is limited competition among stations,” Jolley said. “While some rural areas may only have a single gas station, rural convenience stores also make their money on higher margin products. They often serve as a market for grocery items or sell prepared food like pizza. As such, they rely less on gas as a profit driver.”
Also Athens doesn’t have a variety of gas stations as compared to bigger cities.
“There appears to be limited diversity of stations, and presumably, more concentrated ownership of gas stations Athens,” he said. “We have at least two GoMarts, two Speedways, etc. There is not a large station, such as a Sheetz that might offer lower prices, to drive people to shop.”
Gas stations also have a captive market in Athens, meaning people don’t drive around much and are less likely buy their gas elsewhere.
“Lastly, Athens has a captive market with Ohio University serving as a major employer for the region and many college students who are less likely to leave Athens to venture into the surrounding towns and communities,” Jolley said. “This captive market means stations can — up to a point — charge higher prices without losing customers.”
He noted that the disparity in prices isn’t as noticeable when the prices of gas are low.
“Athens prices have always been about 20% higher. When gas is $2, you don’t really notice 20 cents,” he said. “But when it’s $4 in Columbus and $5 per gallon here, people do notice.”
In response to a post on the Athens News Facebook page regarding gas prices, several comments included the fact that gas prices are always more expensive in Athens.
“Even when fuel was cheap least year. 25 (cents)/gal diff in Athens,” wrote Trace Lydick in a comment.
Some Facebook comments suggested that Athens County and the City of Athens charge more motor fuel tax than neighboring counties.
According to the Athens County Auditor’s Office, the state sets a motor fuel tax. There is also a federal motor fuel tax of $0.184 per gallon of gasoline.
There is no county — or municipality-specific tax, the auditor’s office said.
Ohio charges $.385 per gallon of gasoline, $.47 per gallon of diesel and $.30 per pound of compressed natural gas.
In 2021, Athens County itself received $3,739,694 in motor fuel tax; townships received $1,963,429.22; while municipalities received $896,374.31, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
The total amount collected in motor fuel tax in the state of Ohio in 2021 was $9,080,200,413.
The state collects the tax and distributes it to counties, townships and municipalities based on a statutory formula. Ohio Constitution requires that revenue from the tax be used for highway construction, traffic enforcement and certain other activities, according to the Department of Taxation.
Shopping around for gas
For those who actively drive to other locales to buy gas, Jolley suggests that people tie those trips into a reason for traveling there.
“If you’re driving 15 minutes to get gas and get back in 15 minutes, that’s an half hour that you’ve spent,” he said. “Consider it this way, if you are paid $10 an hour and you spent that time getting gas instead of working, you’d only make $5. That’s time you could be spending with your kids or doing something else. We in the economics field call that ‘opportunity cost.’”
If you are just traveling somewhere to get a cheaper gas without having a reason to go, you’ll burn fuel and some of those savings.
“If you have a 20-gallon tank and you find a deal that’s 10 cents cheaper, you’re filling up to save $2,” Jolley said. “But you’re spending it in terms of your time and how much in gas you use in getting there and back. It’s not worth making a special trip.”
If gas prices continue to rise, Jolley said he expects to see employers take action. He noted that Southwestern Community College, in Sylva, North Carolina, and Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis moved to virtual operations every Friday due to the cost of gasoline through the summer.
“If prices continue to climb, we may see many employers taking action like that, where they limit the number of days in the office,” he said.
Many people are already working remotely, so the move helps reduce some costs for individuals, however, it “certainly doesn’t help with the price of food.”
He noted that gas prices are driving up the cost of everything. It had a particularly hard impact on those in lower-incomes, who typically drive older model cars that are not as fuel-efficient as newer models.
“Delivery drivers are certainly making less because of the price of gas. We should think of that as we get ready to tip them,” Jolley said. “It’s a very difficult situation for people all around.”
