Medicaid-eligible pregnant women who need local support can turn to Pathways to a Healthy Pregnancy, a Family Navigator program sponsored by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The program has assisted over 1,200 women since 2015 by providing care, support and education. Program nurses walk patients through the process of signing up for social services such as housing and transportation assistance, WIC and smoking succession programs, based on the individual need.
The process begins at intake when a nurse sits down with the expecting mother to get to know them and assess their unmet needs. Top priority are housing, food and help with domestic violence. Once the immediate needs are addressed, other assistance is discussed. Once the child is born, nurse navigators help set up new mothers with postpartum support and are available to answer questions during the first year after birth.
“I feel honored to be able to provide education and help to our clients and their families,” said Stacy Lee, RN, coordinator for the Baby and Me Tobacco Free program. “It’s very satisfying to help women overcome barriers to care.”
Those barriers — including poverty, lack of access to prenatal care, and drug use — can be fatal to babies from the Appalachian region, where the infant mortality rate is 16% higher than the national average, according to a 2021 report from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Economic distress is a risk factor for infant mortality; as a county’s level of economic distress increases, so does the likelihood that a child will die in infancy. Five Appalachian Ohio counties — including Athens and Meigs — are economically distressed.
Athens County’s infant mortality rate from 2008 through 2014 ranged between 6.2 to 7 deaths per 1,000 births. Some counties in the Appalachian region have infant mortality rates as high as 20.9 deaths per 1,000 births.
Low birth weight, which can cause poor health outcomes for the child, is also higher in Athens County: 7.5% to 8.3% of babies are born weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces. The condition stems from a variety of factors, including insufficient prenatal care, smoking or drinking during pregnancy, and poor maternal health.
In addition to educational and medical assistance, Family Navigators have a direct line to mental health, addiction and peer support services for those who are more trusting with a person who has been where they are.
Dani Ross, a two-year peer recovery support agent with Hopewell Health, knows firsthand how crucial it can be to have someone by your side when you’re pregnant and need it most. She came in for help to quit smoking when she was pregnant with her second child, a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy named Asa whom she describes as her “little miracle man.”
At age 22, Ross had major back surgery after she ruptured two disks, an injury resulting from a car crash when she was 17. Her story is similar to that of many others who were prescribed opiate pain medication: She became addicted. She spent a year living in her car and was unable to care for her daughter. Losing her daughter motivated her to get clean. Ross moved to Athens County from Lancaster and started a new life.
Ross had been diagnosed with endometriosis and was scheduled to undergo a hysterectomy. Less than 10 days before the surgery, Ross found out she was pregnant. Lee was Ross’ navigator, helping her to access supplies for taking care of a newborn, as she had nothing left from her first pregnancy 16 years before.
Ross’ unique perspective was noticed by program leaders, who helped Ross gain her current position as a peer support agent — a move that changed her life and gave her a living wage in a career she loves.
Both Lee and Ross praised the program’s empathetic, nonjudgmental approach, which they said helps patients genuinely trust program nurses and peer advisors — especially when they can interact with someone who has been where they are and succeeded.
“Their respectful, nonjudgmental care approach goes a long way toward building trust with patients,” said Lee, who has been with the program for seven years.
Helping people has always been something that has brought Ross joy, she said. “It feels amazing to be able to give back and watch people grow and see that it’s possible. To see them grow from not thinking they deserve it to knowing that they do and watching their life flourish, it’s beautiful.”
Just six years ago, Ross was homeless, living in her car. Now she’s on the cusp of owning a home in The Plains. She credits much of her transformation to the Family Navigator program.
“Completely changed my life, honestly,” said Ross. “I can’t say enough good about them.”
