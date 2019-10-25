Strippers invited to a fraternity house, forced drinking and drug use, sleep depravation and a "Hell Week" consisting of being trapped in a basement for days at a time.
These are just a few of the allegations of misconduct and hazing involving more than a dozen organizations on Ohio University's campus.
OU released a series of redacted hazing complaints against these groups, ranging from Greek sororities and fraternities to the Marching 110 Band and men's rugby club team.
The hazing reports were submitted by graduate assistants, students and former students; they came from those who allegedly heard about the hazing second-hand, witnessed the hazing directly or were hazed themselves.
Dr. Richard Suk, the Marching 110 director, was among those who filed a claim through OU's hazing incident reporting form.
In all, OU has investigated allegations into 14 different Greek Life organizations as well as the Marching 110 and the men's rugby club. Among the Greek organizations involved are nine Interfraternity Council chapters, three Panhellenic sororities and two co-ed professional fraternities for business students.
As The Messenger has reported, OU issued cease and desist letters to these groups to halt all activities and communication. This was to allow OUPD to review the allegations for any possible criminal activity, and for the Office for Community Standards and Student Responsibility to review them for violations of the Student Code of Conduct.
No criminal activity has been reported and OU has not yet charged any students with violating the Code of Conduct.
The widespread concern over hazing was such that OU placed a temporary ban on all IFC chapters, including a handful that hadn't been accused of any wrongdoing. Those groups have since been reinstated.
Many other organizations under scrutiny have had their restrictions lifted — either completely or "conditionally" with officials to continue monitoring their actions.
A statement provided to The Messenger says that OU believes the decision to modify restrictions on groups faced with "low-level allegations is to the direct benefit of our students."
However, the cease and desist orders remain for four IFC chapters (Sigma Chi, Beta Theta Pi, Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi), along with the Marching 110 and men's rugby club.
Judson Horras, president and CEO of the North American Interfraternity Conference, was earlier critical of the univerity's decision to place a blanket suspension on all the IFC chapters. In a statement Friday to The Messenger, Horras said he was glad OU relented on this sweeping ban.
"We believe it is a positive step forward to lift the suspension on organizations not accused of misconduct," Horras said. "Hazing is a serious societal issue that needs to be addressed across all campus groups including athletics, the marching band and student organizations. We strongly believe in holding individuals accountable and are committed to working in collaboration with the university as it address these critical issues."
OU maintains the hazing investigation process is ongoing.
"(A)s more or different information comes forward, the University may decide to lift or impose additional restrictions as applicable."
The Messenger has sent requests for comment to the four national fraternity organizations of those still under cease and desist orders at OU.
Michael Church, executive director of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity, said his organization is "disappointed in the nature of the allegations." He said the national group is conducting a "parallel investigation into the allegations" alongside OU's review, and has placed the chapter on an "interim suspension until our investigation is complete and the adjudication is finalized."
Representatives of the other three fraternities involved have not yet responded for comment.
Here are what the reports against the six groups still under cease and desist orders detail:
Sigma Chi
An anonymous person reported the local Sigma Chi chapter allegedly pays for strippers to perform for newly-initiated members.
The same person claimed fraternity members are forced to do wall-sits for extended periods of time while having their legs kicked out from under them, and are forced to clean up houses after parties. Another claim involves a weighted dummy that members are forced to carry around wherever they go.
A separate report from a graduate assistant said they heard from a member during class that they have no available free time outside of fraternity activities. The same student was later observed to have attended class with cuts all over his face, hands and arms. The graduate assistant inquired about these marks and the student said they were "beat up" over the weekend, but did not specify the injuries were fraternity related.
Marching 110
OU received separate reports from a student and a parent detailing allegations of marchers being pressured to attend parties and drink alcohol.
Other claims deal with the marching "letter" jacket that all members wear. Several reports describe a tradition in which students must burn a hole through the jacket. (One person claims this was done with a cigarette while the marcher was wearing the jacket.)
Another tradition involves students having to deliberately dirty their letter jackets. This was mentioned in several reports, including one submitted by Marching 110 Director Richard Suk. The director said this is done to make the jackets look vintage, and several years ago it was decided the tradition could continue if supervised by band leadership.
Suk later learned that one section was still hosting this activity in private, with students sliding through the mud and wrestling with one another.
Men's Rugby Club
A person reported a second-hand hazing story involving the club team.
"A friend contacted me after being forced to drink a 'mad dog' handle, which is liquor," the person wrote. "(The friend was) then forced to run around naked then chug a beer and tag a car with his genitals. This is not the first time I've heard of forced drinking within the Rugby team."
Beta Theta Pi
The university received several reports about this fraternity.
One involved an allegation of questionable behavior from fraternity members after OU issued its original cease and desist letters on Oct. 3.
A person reported to Ariel Tarosky, OU's director of sorority and fraternity life, having allegedly seen members taking safes and trunks out of the fraternity house on Oct. 3 "because of the rumor circulating ... that fraternity houses were getting raided."
The person claimed to Tarosky the safes were "full of drugs."
Another report alleged that Beta Theta Pi pledges were forced to clean fraternity members' homes and were forced to "excessively drink alcohol."
"(T)he hazing was very much about breaking them mentally," the report alleged. "They would lock them in a room and interrogate them for hours until they broke down. They would lock them in a basement for days and make them listen to the same song for hours or just have them sit there blindfolded. They would also have to wake up every morning at 4 a.m. and run 5 miles around campus."
Lambda Chi Alpha
This fraternity is the only one facing a known allegation that members did not abide by OU's cease and desist order.
That order prohibited an organization from hosting any activities and mandated that members not communicate with one another.
Shortly after the cease and desist was issued, it's alleged, Lambda Chi Alpha hosted a social party with alcohol.
Another report against the fraternity claim that members forced pledges to participate in a "Hell Week" prior to being initiated. Pledges were said to be "secluded to the basement for the entire week and not allowed to bathe, sleep at home, do homework, or go anywhere else other than class."
A third report from a parent describes knowing a student that was "kept in a damp basement, drank to excess, and had his phone taken for 1 week." The student reportedly later had a late-night asthma attack and was taken to the hospital.
"The fraternity culture has become dangerous and frightening on ALL campuses," the parent wrote, "and leaders must step up!"
Phi Kappa Psi
This fraternity allegedly conducted a similar "Hell Week" for pledges as Lambda Chi Alpha, with students being kept in a basement for several days.
Other allegations:
There were numerous other reports submitted to Ohio University officials involving other Greek Life organizations:
- A student wrote in a class journal assignment they were forced to clean houses "as part of our 'hazing'" with the Acacia fraternity.
- A report alleged an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity member is forced to "wake up early in the morning and text the members of the fraternity organization the weather for the day which is impacting his sleep to the point of exhaustion."
- A student involved with Alpha Kappa Psi claimed they felt like they had to drink to "fit in" with the fraternity.
- A report alleged that Chi Omega forces its sorority pledges to do drugs "almost every rush" (recruitment period).
- A former Delta Zeta member reported having been hospitalized due to hazing and bullying as a student at OU several years ago.
- Reports alleged Delta Tau Delta and Theta Chi require new members to carry fruit with them at all times, and if seen by other members the fruit can be taken from them. This leads the new member to have to carry progressively larger pieces of fruit.
- A faculty adviser of Phi Chi Theta reported hearing of a "speed dating" session where female students had to sit on the laps of male students and take the male students' shirts off.
- A report alleged the Pi Beta Phi sorority makes students sit on dryers nearly naked and be drawn on with a sharpie marker.
- A report alleged the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity makes pledges chug alcohol during the Big/Little reveal gathering.
