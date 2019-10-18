Note: This story appears in the Friday, Oct. 18 newspaper on Page A1.
Two more organizations were announced to be under investigation at Ohio University on Thursday, including the first involving an athletic team.
The men’s rugby team and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity were added to OU’s newly-created ”Student Organization Status” website, listing the two organizations as being under “Conduct Review.”
The university sent cease and desist letters to these two groups for allegedly engaging in conduct “that puts the health and safety of your members at risk.” This language mirrors similar phrasing used in letters to other organizations as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged hazing on campus.
The OU website also identifies a previously unnamed fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, which is under investigation as well.
To date, there are now investigations into nine Interfraternity Council chapters; three Women’s Panhellenic Association sororities; two professional fraternity for business students; the Marching 110 band; and the men’s club rugby team.
Six additional Interfraternity Council chapters at OU are not under investigation but remain on temporary suspension while these reviews are ongoing. The university is allowing those six to work toward reinstatement on a case-by-case basis.
“We have committed that we will not wait until all investigations are completed to lift the blanket suspension,” OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood previously said.
The Ohio University Police Department has been conducting its own investigations into this alleged behavior, but thus far has not reported having found evidence of criminal behavior.
The university’s Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility, however, has been carrying out these on-campus investigations to determine if students have broken the Code of Conduct.
Anyone who has been subjected to or has witnessed hazing can report it on the OU website’s Student Affairs page.
