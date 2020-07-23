A 22-year-old Ohio University student was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to three years in state prison for a sexual assault case.
Quinton James Harper, of Payne, Ohio, appeared before Judge George P. McCarthy on July 21, at which time he was convicted of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree. The charges were amended from the original indictment, which was for two counts of rape, felonies of the first degree. The second count was filed with the court as an alternative charging theory, hence why it was dismissed. Harper will not be eligible for early or judicial release from prison.
Harper was convicted for engaging in a sexual activity with a fellow Ohio University student knowing the person was substantially impaired. In addition to the prison time, Harper is required to register as a Tier III sex offender which requires registration every 90 days for life.
This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department.
