A group of Ohio University students headed back to New York City on Thursday to assist at the site of the World Trade Center terrorist attack.
It is the second trip for the group. Fifteen OU students traveled to New York City on Sept. 20-23 to assist in relief efforts, and they hope to be able to go every two to three weeks to help out.
The group called Ohio Students United for New York Relief, or OSUNY Relief, volunteered with the Brooklyn chapter of the Red Cross during the first trip.
OU senior Bryan Randolph was motivated to organize that trip after watching the events of Sept. 11 unfold on television. Randolph traveled to New York the weekend following the attacks to scout out how students could help.
"I just kind of up and went. I really wanted to go," Randolph said.
He then assembled a group of student volunteers and arranged for transportation. The Center for Community Service gave the group approximately $530, which covered the rental of an Ohio University van and gas. The remaining cost of the trip was covered by donations the group collected.
The students left Ohio University on Sept. 20 and drove overnight to arrive in New York. They attended a Red Cross training session the next day. The training included a psychological screening, as a form of mental preparation, and a physical screening to determine who could carry out which tasks. They found themselves at the former World Trading Center site, dubbed "Ground Zero" that night.
On Sept. 22, the students put in a full day of work. Their main responsibility was to load and unload food for the rescue workers, and sterilize the trucks afterward. The students worked in teams of two, along with a driver and two Red Cross staff members per truck. They shuttled the food from kitchens in the city to rescue workers. The trucks travel all over the city, from Ground Zero to the landfill where the World Trade Center debris is dumped and the investigation is taking place, to Chinatown.
On Sept. 21, the students worked until they left for Ohio University. They also attended a debriefing session, a Red Cross requirement. It is a follow-up to the initial psychological screening, and gave the volunteers an emotional outlet to deal with what they had witnessed. While the content of the debriefing session cannot be revealed due to confidentiality constraints, the Red Cross tells them that what they have seen is outside the realm of normal human experience, and any feelings the volunteers had were acceptable.
Being at Ground Zero took an emotional toll on the volunteers. For them, the experience is important to explain.
"It's so hard emotionally, but if your convictions are strong, it'll change your life," Jen Korn, an OU senior, said about the trip.
"You want to put your entire being into New York City." Korn plans to return to New York in November to help with the relief effort.
As of now, the group is relying completely on donations and fundraisers to generate funding for their trips. "We're desperate for donations," Randolph said. In addition, the group is finding it difficult to find vans to transport student volunteers.
Randolph wants to make the group a statewide organization.
"Ohio State, Capital and Miami (University) are all starting to come on board," Randolph said.
Anyone interested in making trips or making a donation to OSUNY Relief can contact Bryan Randolph at BR110398@ohio.edu.
This story originally ran in the Oct. 5, 2001 edition of The Athens Messenger. Erin Chamberlain was a staff writer at The Messenger.
