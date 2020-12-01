A lawsuit was filed on Nov. 22, 2020 in the US. Southern District Court’s Eastern Division by a previous student of Ohio University, seeking a judgement against the institution for allegedly unfair mental health policies that she claims violate anti-discrimination laws.
According to the suit, OU is a “particularly egregious example” of a university responding to “disability-related behavior with exclusion, blame and draconian measures such as a forced leave of absence.”
The defendant, Sarah Letchford, an OU student, alleges that OU has a “blanket practice” of removing students from programs and housing when there is a risk or presence of self-harm due to a mental health disability. She claimed that OU also “pressures” students who report crisis behavior into “taking leaves of absence; requiring immediate withdrawal from all classes, programs, and housing, without an individualized evaluation of reasonable accommodations.”
She further alleges that the university is perpetuating mental health stigma and additional harm by requiring students who wish to return to the University to write statements “accepting blame for their disability-related behavior and to submit to invasive examination of their medical records and evaluations by university doctors who second-guess the students’ treating doctors.”
She noted that OU also “mandates costly and time-consuming treatment plans in addition to those recommended by the students’ doctors.”
In Letchford’s suit, she alleges the university applies the policy across any students with mental health disabilities who are hospitalized and bars them from appearing on campus, which also removes them from their housing. Letchford noted that OU does not provide full tuition refunds for students who must involuntarily withdraw for mental health reasons.
Letchford herself was impacted by the University’s policies, she states in the suit. In April 2017, Letchford was hospitalized briefly for a mental health disability, and the university was notified by Letchford’s mother.
Based on that notification, OU involuntarily withdrew Letchford from OU without “making reasonable accommodation for her disability,” which ultimately resulted in her missing a full year of schooling.
Letchford provided OU with a note from a medical provider clearing her to return to campus, but alleges in the suit that OU “arbitrarily” refused to allow her return, and did not permit her to re-enroll for the Spring semester. The suit alleges that OU could provide accommodations for Letchford’s return to campus, but did not.
Under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, discrimination is defined to include the “failure of a public accommodation to make reasonable modifications in policies, practices, or procedures, when such modifications are necessary to afford such goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations to individuals with disabilities.” The lawsuit cites this, among other anti-discrimination laws, as what OU is violating.
Letchford is not seeking monetary damages, but is seeking changes to the OU policies as enacted, requesting specifically a “permanent injunction pursuant to the ADA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation requiring Ohio University to modify its policies and procedures to ensure that students with mental health disabilities have nondiscriminatory, full and equal access to academic, housing, health, insurance, and all other facilities, services, and activities provided by Ohio University.”
The lawsuit notes that OU, as a recipient of federal monies, is subject to many regulations relating to individuals with disabilities. Many of those regulations and laws require the institution to allow the same access for individuals with disabilities, mental or physical, to any program or activity that receives federal funding.
Michael Fradin, an Athens-based attorney who is representing Letchford in the suit, said that the woman has exhibited “immense courage and strength in character” by challenging OU through her lawsuit.
“She is not seeking money damages but instead is seeking meaningful policy changes that will impact her and other OU students,” he said via email on Monday. “I am impressed by her tenacity and honored to help in this endeavor.”
OU had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Monday evening’s print deadline.
